The Indo-Tibetan Border Police's (ITBP) 27th battalion clinched the best anti-naxal battalion honour for delivering outstanding operational results and leading impactful community initiatives in Chhattisgarh. ITBP Director General Praveen Kumar honoured the prestigious award to the battalion's Commandant Vivek Kumar Pandey and BP Badaya during the force's Raising Day Director General's Parade held today in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir.

Leading the Anti-Naxal Campaign

Shattering the red corridor deployed in the challenging Mohla-Manpur area near the borders of Maharashtra's Gadchiroli and Kanker, the Kerala-based 27th Battalion has been at the forefront of the campaign against Maoists. The unit's most significant victory came in August 2025, when it successfully eliminated two senior Naxal commanders--Vijay Reddy (State Zonal Committee member) and Lokesh Salame (Rajnandgaon Kanker Border, RKB, Division Secretary)--during a major encounter. Recognised as one of the state's top Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) units, the 27th Battalion has demonstrated exceptional effectiveness in line with the Centre's goal to eradicate the Naxal menace by March 2026, said the ITBP in a statement.

Operating in Manpur, a region tragically known for the 2009 Korkutti encounter that claimed the lives of SP VK Chaube and 28 policemen, the statement mentioned, the unit has been instrumental in restoring security. "Their strategic pressure has led to the neutralisation of nine other top leaders (four DVCMs and five ACMs), the arrest of numerous over-ground workers, and the crucial disruption of the Naxal logistics supply chain, driving many extremists to surrender over the past two years."

Fostering Community Ties

The unit's dedication extends beyond combat, fostering strong ties with the local population through humanitarian initiatives. A notable initiative is the career counselling program that successfully trained local tribal youth from the Aundhi area, helping them pass critical government recruitment exams like the SSC and the Chhattisgarh Police Constable tests.

Pioneering Healthcare Initiatives

The 27th Battalion established a Field Hospital and the area's first-ever Veterinary Field Hospital. These facilities provided essential medical care to over 6,000 villagers and thousands of livestock across nearly 35 surrounding LWE-affected tribal villages.

State Recognition and Cultural Outreach

The battalion's commitment was publicly acknowledged in May 2025 when Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai visited its Sitagaon Company Operating Base to praise its work in ensuring both security and sustainable development. In a unique outreach effort this year, the Battalion organised Diwali celebration programs in some of the district's most remote villages, allowing the festival to be observed there for the very first time. (ANI)