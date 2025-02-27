IT Minister showcases 'Designed and Made in India' laptop, netizens applaud initiative (WATCH)

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw showcased a 'Designed and Made in India' laptop, highlighting India's progress in electronics manufacturing. The initiative aligns with the PLI scheme, boosting local production and innovation in hardware development.

Union Railways, Electronics, and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently shared a video on social media platform X, unveiling a new laptop that is both 'Designed in India' and 'Made in India'. The initiative marks a significant milestone in India's growing expertise in hardware development and aligns with the government's push for domestic electronics manufacturing under the 'Make in India' initiative.

In the video, Vaishnaw is joined by Puneet Agarwal, CEO of VVDN Technologies, a leading electronics manufacturing and product engineering firm. Agarwal provides an in-depth look at the laptop's design and production process, highlighting key components such as the motherboard, graphics unit, and PCR. He also offers a glimpse inside the state-of-the-art factory where the laptop is being assembled, emphasizing that the device meets international industry standards. However, the brand name of the laptop has not yet been disclosed.

Also read: India emerging as major maritime power with 'Made in India' warships: PM Modi (WATCH)

The announcement comes as part of the government's broader efforts to strengthen domestic production, particularly through the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. The unveiling of the laptop has been widely praised by netizens, with many hailing it as a breakthrough for India's tech manufacturing sector. One X user wrote, "Supporting homegrown talent is crucial for our economy."

Another user expressed hope for India's employment opportunities, saying, "It should boost the employment rate."

With the unveiling of this domestically designed and manufactured laptop, the government reinforces its vision of making India a global hub for electronics production. The move is aimed at boosting self-reliance as it positions the country as a competitive player in the international technology landscape. The response from the public and industry experts suggests growing optimism about India's potential to innovate and lead in hardware development.

Also read: Milestone! 99.2% of India's mobile phones are domestically manufactured, says minister

Latest Videos