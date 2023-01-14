ISRO's report on 'Joshimath land subsidence' goes missing from govt website; check details

After the report went public, fear loomed among the locals. The District Disaster Management Authority said 25 more families were evacuated yesterday, taking the total number of such families to 185.

In a recent development, a report by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) that was released on NRSC-a government-run website on Friday (January 13) on Joshimath's land subsidence is now missing.

The report had pointed out that the land in Joshimath sank 5.4 cm in just 12 days between 27 December and 8 January. It further claimed that the land subsidence was slow between April and November 2022, during which Joshimath had sunk by 8.9 cm.

"The region subsided around 5 cm within a span of a few days and the aerial extent of subsidence has also increased. But it is confined to the central part of Joshimath town," National report Sensing said.

It said a subsidence zone resembling a generic landslide shape was identified – tapered top and fanning out at the base. The report noted that the crown of the subsidence was located near Joshimath-Auli road at a height of 2,180 metres.

The images show the Army Helipad and Narsingh Temple as the prominent landmarks in the subsidence zone that spans the central part of Joshimath town.

After the report went public, fear loomed among the locals. The District Disaster Management Authority said 25 more families were evacuated yesterday, taking the total number of such families to 185.

Meanwhile, it is reportedly said that the Central government has refuted the theory that land sinking in Joshimath is related to the NTPC's hydropower project.

In its draft, the central government said that the possible causes for the land subsidence in Joshimath town and the surrounding area include overburdened dump materials, underground saturation resulting from poor sewerage, inadequate surface run-off disposal, rainwater, and household wastewater, previous flood events causing natural drainage, toe erosion along the left bank of Alaknanda river, occasional heavy precipitation, periodic seismic activities, and increased construction activities.