Army to support Soul of Steel Alpine challenge, India's own Ironman Triathlon

Spearheaded by the veterans-run CLAW (Conquer Land Air Water) Global and supported by the Indian Army’s Adventure Wing, the 'Soul of Steel Alpine Challenge' is for civilians.

Aimed at promoting adventure sports and tourism in Uttarakhand, which would subsequently help in generating employment opportunities for the locals, the Indian Army has decided to extend support to the veterans' initiative -- the 'Soul of Steel Alpine Challenge'.

The initiative, which is all set to be launched on January 14, is on the lines of the European 'Ironman triathlon', a long-distance triathlon challenge that tests individual fitness in European nations. In India, it will be launched with an added challenge of high-altitude endurance.

Peaks around Nanda Devi national park have been chosen for the challenge, which comes under Army's Ibex Brigade based at Joshimath in Uttarakhand.

"The oldest Indian Army Brigade comes forward to help the youngest veteran Startup in creating the newest adventure challenge in the Himalayas," an Indian Army official said, adding, "We will extend support to CLAW for SOS in terms of access, permissions and contingency assistance if needed."

Major Vivek Jacob (Retd) of CLAW Global said, "The idea behind ‘Soul of Steel’ is the pooling of skill sets and creating a challenge that will unlock the human ability to survive, stabilize and thrive in high altitude areas."

It should be noted that the defence minister, Rajnath and several top military leaders had on several occasions mentioned that migration from border areas not good for security.

"With the launch of such initiative, the locals in the forward areas along the line of actual control would have opportunities to earn in their home town and villages to lead a prosperous life. Military veterans would also have opportunities to join the project after their retirement as they are considered the most professional worldwide," he said.

Initially, a total of 12 Indian and six international teams would be participating in the challenge. Only 18-30 years of individuals can participate in this challenge. Foreign individuals will have to take clearance from their governments to participate in a fully-monitored challenge subject.

Jacob further stated: "The challenge will be spread over three months. It will also enable life skill training, youth development, global promotion of adventure tourism in Uttarakhand and also display the skillset of veterans."

The challenge is divided into four stages, including 40-day jungle and mountain training, 30-day high altitude training, a 15-day refresher course for international teams and a week-long challenge.

The screening of participants would commence on March 1, while the instructor orientation programmes are scheduled to take place from March 15.

The final process of screening would be conducted on the ground at Nainital on March 27, and the training would be imparted during April-May.

The expected cost of the project is said to be Rs 30 crore, and the Veterans' venture is looking for corporate sponsorships. The participants will have to pay a token fee which would be minimal, he said. Set up in 2019 by Major Jacob, CLAW Global has a team of former special forces personnel and like-minded people working to ‘design and implement sustainable large-scale employment solutions’ for people with disabilities and the underprivileged, especially in the ‘Environment conservation and Sustainability’ space.

Know about Ibex Brigade

Headquartered at Joshimath, the Ibex Brigade is the oldest brigade of the Indian Army, raised in 1905 and is also the only Independent mountain brigade in the country. It looks after 250 km of Line of Actual Control in the Garhwal Himalayas.

