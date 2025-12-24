ISRO is set to launch the US's BlueBird Block-2 satellite, the largest commercial communications satellite for Low Earth Orbit. The LVM3-M6 mission will carry the heaviest payload launched by LVM3 from Indian soil for AST SpaceMobile.

The Indian Space Research Organisation is set to launch the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite of the United States' AST SpaceMobile today, scheduled at 08:55:30 AM IST, according to the ISRO.

BlueBird Block-2 Mission Details

ISRO stated that the LVM3-M6/BlueBird Block-2 Mission is a dedicated commercial mission onboard the LVM3 launch vehicle, which will launch the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite of AST SpaceMobile, USA. This mission marks the sixth operational flight of LVM3. In this mission, LVM3-M6 will place the BlueBird Block-2 satellite into Low Earth Orbit, which is the largest commercial communications satellite to be deployed in Low Earth Orbit. It will also be the heaviest payload to be launched by LVM3 from Indian soil.

Satellite's Advanced Capabilities

The satellite is part of the next generation of BlueBird Block-2 communication satellites, designed to provide space-based cellular broadband connectivity directly to standard mobile smartphones, ISRO said.

About The LVM3 Launch Vehicle

LVM3, developed by ISRO, is a three-stage launch vehicle comprising two solid strap-on motors (S200), a liquid core stage (L110), and a cryogenic upper stage (C25). It has a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes, a height of 43.5 meters, and a payload capability of 4,200 kg to Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).

LVM3's Previous Successes

In its earlier missions, LVM3 successfully launched Chandrayaan-2, Chandrayaan-3, and two OneWeb missions carrying 72 satellites. The previous launch of LVM3 was the LVM3-M5/CMS-03 mission, which was successfully accomplished on November 2 this year.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, as per its website, is building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by everyday smartphones, designed for both commercial and government applications.

According to AST SpaceMobile, its BlueBird satellites provide broadband directly to standard smartphones without specialised hardware or phone modifications, allowing users to make video calls, browse the web, and use 4G and 5G internet speeds from anywhere on Earth.