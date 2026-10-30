ISRO will launch the NVS-03 navigation satellite on Thursday via GSLV-F18 to enhance India's time sovereignty and strengthen the indigenous NavIC system with high-precision atomic clock technology for critical digital infrastructure.

ISRO to Launch NVS-03 Satellite for Enhanced Navigation

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has scheduled the launch of its NVS-03 satellite on Thursday at 11:51 PM, which will place a third such indigenous atomic clock in space to strengthen India’s time sovereignty and strengthen satellite navigation systems with the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS), now known as NavIC. The NVS-03 satellite will be carried by the GSLV-F18 launch vehicle, the 20th flight of India’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV). The launch is scheduled to take place from Second launch Pad from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC SHAR), Sriharikota.

NVS-03 is the third satellite in next generation navigation satellite system envisaged for providing continuity of navigation services for IRNSS series. The earlier satellites were NVS-02, and NVS-01, which carried the other two indigenous atomic clock “The satellite carries Indigenous Atomic clock, along with the procured Atomic clocks. It also includes L1 signal in addition to existing L5/S signals with Coverage over India land mass and a region extending 1500 km around Indian geopolitical boundary,” ISRO said in a statement.

Understanding Atomic Clocks and Navigation Systems

An atomic clock is the most accurate timekeeping device in the world. Instead of relying on a swinging pendulum or a vibrating quartz crystal (which can drift or change with temperature), it measures time by monitoring the natural, unchanging vibrational frequency of atoms—most commonly cesium-133. IRNSS is an independent regional navigation satellite system being developed by India. It is designed to provide accurate position information service to users in India as well as the region extending up to 1500 km from its boundary, which is its primary service area.

Time Sovereignty and National Infrastructure

In line with the ‘One Nation, One Time’ theme, the launch of the indigenous atomic clock will push forward India’s time sovereignty goals. The Central government notified the Legal Metrology (Indian Standard Time) Rules, 2026, on August 29, marking a significant step towards establishing Indian Standard Time (IST) as the common, legally recognised and traceable time reference for the country. The Rules will come into force 180 days from the date of their publication in the Official Gazette.

The initiative supports the Government’s vision of “One Nation, One Time”, ensuring that critical sectors and digital systems across the country operate with a common and reliable time reference. “Accurate and synchronised time is fundamental to modern digital and critical infrastructure. Telecommunications, financial transactions and digital payments, power grids, transportation, data centres, government information systems and other critical services depend on accurate time synchronisation and reliable time stamps,” according to Ministry of Science and Technology. (ANI)