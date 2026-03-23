India’s Gaganyaan mission trains astronauts for its first human spaceflight using zero-G flights on Airbus A330 and IL-76, preparing them for weightlessness, survival, and space mission challenges.

India is making steady progress towards sending its first humans into space through the Gaganyaan mission. The astronauts selected for this project are currently undergoing rigorous training to prepare for life in a zero-gravity environment, which includes flights in specially modified aircraft that simulate weightlessness.

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Zero-G Flights

These zero-G flights make use of aircraft such as the Airbus A330 and IL-76, which perform steep parabolic manoeuvres to create short periods of microgravity. Each parabola provides astronauts around 30 to 40 seconds of weightlessness, allowing them to experience and adjust to the conditions they will encounter in space. Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla shared videos from the training sessions online, offering a firsthand understanding of moving freely in space.

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Training Challenges

Training in zero gravity on Earth is challenging because we cannot simply turn off gravity. The parabolic flight method enables astronauts to practice fundamental movements, maintain orientation, and learn to work effectively in a gravity-free environment.

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Experts emphasize that this training is not only essential for physical adaptation but also for mental readiness, helping astronauts deal with the unique sensations of floating.

Mission Preparation

The zero-G exercises are part of a broader programme managed by ISRO. Alongside these flights, astronauts also engage in survival training, simulations, and other exercises to prepare for the challenges of space. Each stage of the training programme ensures they are equipped to handle the technical, physical, and psychological demands of orbit.

As India prepares for its first human spaceflight, these training sessions represent a vital step forward. Learning to float, move, and work in weightlessness gives astronauts the skills and confidence they need to take the next big leap beyond Earth.

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