Is Uddhav Thackeray switching sides? Saamna praising 'Deva bhau' Fadnavis over Garchu visit sparks speculation

Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamna praised Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis for his development efforts in Gadchiroli, sparking speculation about a possible political shift. While lauding his proactive approach, the editorial criticized Beed's law and order, highlighting contrasting governance styles.

Mumbai: In an unexpected move, Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamna has praised Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for his visit to the Naxal-affected Gadchiroli district on New Year’s Day. The editorial, titled “Congratulations Deva Bhau,” lauded Fadnavis for focusing on development and infrastructure in the region, sparking speculation about a possible shift in Shiv Sena's (UBT) stance towards the BJP leader.

The editorial noted, "While the world was celebrating New Year, CM Fadnavis spent his day in Gadchiroli, laying foundation stones, inaugurating projects, and dedicating them to the public. If his plans to transform Gadchiroli into a 'Steel City' instead of a 'Naxalite district' come true, it will benefit not only the region but all of Maharashtra."



While praising Fadnavis for initiating development in Gadchiroli, Saamna didn’t shy away from criticizing the law and order situation in Beed district. Referring to the recent killing of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, the editorial remarked, “If the rule of guns continues in Beed but the rule of the constitution is coming to Gadchiroli, then CM Fadnavis deserves praise.”

The piece highlighted Fadnavis’ proactive approach compared to other ministers, stating, “Many cabinet members are busy chasing lucrative portfolios, but Fadnavis chose to focus on a Naxal-affected district, bringing hope for tribals and the poor. His efforts mark a turning point for Gadchiroli.”

The editorial also took a veiled jab at a previous Guardian Minister of Gadchiroli, accusing him of prioritizing mining interests over tribal welfare. However, it expressed optimism about Fadnavis’ intentions, stating, “It seems the ‘potential Guardian Minister’ Fadnavis will bring real change to Gadchiroli, improving the lives of its people.”

Adding to the praise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended Fadnavis for advancing the development of remote areas. In a post on social media platform X, Modi expressed confidence that the New Year visit to Gadchiroli would bring significant progress to the region.



This unexpected praise from Saamna has fueled rumours of a possible softening of ties between Uddhav Thackeray and Fadnavis. The editorial’s tone, despite its critical remarks on law and order, has left political analysts speculating about a potential political shift.

As the focus remains on Gadchiroli’s development, the coming days will reveal whether this newfound admiration signals a changing political equation in Maharashtra.

