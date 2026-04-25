Delhi Police took accused Rahul Meena to reconstruct the murder of an IRS officer's daughter. The victim's iPhone and another stolen phone were recovered. A DNA profiling report is expected in 15 days, as the accused is in police custody.

Key Evidence Recovered

In a significant development in the murder and robbery case involving the daughter of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, the Delhi Police on Saturday took accused Rahul Meena to the crime scene to reconstruct the sequence of events as part of their ongoing investigation. The accused was escorted from police custody to the residence at around 10:00 AM, where investigators carried out a detailed crime scene reconstruction. During the exercise, Rahul Meena reenacted the entire sequence of events, helping police verify how he is believed to have entered the house on April 22 and subsequently fled after committing the crime.

Meanwhile, acting on information provided by the accused, Rahul Meena, the police have recovered two mobile phones linked to the case. These include the victim's iPhone, which the accused had taken with him following the incident. Additionally, the police have recovered a stolen mobile phone that the accused was using while he was absconding after the crime.

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The police are now focused on gathering digital evidence through a forensic examination of these mobile phones to further strengthen the case. Currently, the Delhi Police are investigating the matter from every possible angle and are also working to determine whether anyone else was involved in the crime alongside the accused.

Forensic Investigation Underway

On Friday, Dr Sudhir Gupta, Head of Forensic Medicine at AIIMS Delhi, said that the DNA profiling report for the daughter of an IRS officer is expected within 15 days. Forensic experts have preserved nail scrapings, blood samples and swabs to conduct the analysis as part of the ongoing investigation. "In this case, DNA profiling will be done, and the report is expected to come within 15 days of time... The samples that are preserved are nail scraping, blood in gazue, vaginal and anal swabs," Dr Sudhir said.

About advancements and conventional DNA profiling, a top forensic expert explained, "Advancements in forensic genetics have enabled the use of Rapid DNA profiling systems, which are particularly valuable in time-sensitive investigations. These systems can generate DNA profiles within approximately 90 to 120 minutes, facilitating expedited decision-making in urgent cases, mainly for reference samples."

Accused in Police Custody

Furthermore, the Saket Court on April 23 sent accused Rahul Meena to four days of police custody in connection with the rape and murder of an IRS officer's daughter in South Delhi's Kailash Hills, allowing Delhi Police to further interrogate him. The accused was produced before the court, where police sought his custody for continued investigation into the case.

Background of the Case

The 22-year-old victim, daughter of an IRS officer, was an IIT Delhi graduate and a civil services aspirant preparing for her first UPSC attempt. She had been living a disciplined routine and had set up a separate study room on the terrace to focus on her preparation.

Police sources said the accused, who worked as a domestic help, allegedly gained entry into the house on the pretext of being called for money and later claimed during interrogation that "it just happened" after a dispute over payment. He is also suspected of attempting strangulation before the attack escalated. Police sources said sexual assault is suspected after the victim was rendered unconscious, followed by multiple fatal blows with a heavy object. Sources further said the accused allegedly fled with cash and valuables, attempted to evade detection using fake calls, and disposed of mobile phones to erase digital evidence. He was later traced to Palam railway station, where he tried to escape but failed to board a train. A case has been registered under charges of rape, murder and robbery, while further investigation is underway.