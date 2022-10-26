Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IRCTC update: Indian Railways cancels 89 trains today; check refund guidelines, complete list of trains here

    Up to 18 trains changed their sources, and 19 had their journeys cut short. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the ticketing arm of Indian Railways, will fully refund passengers whose trains have been cancelled.

    The Indian Railways cancelled, rescheduled, and diverted 123 trains for maintenance and infrastructure work on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. 89 of the 123 trains, including Mail, Express, and Super Fast trains, have been cancelled. Those affected are from Ekta Nagar to Ahmedabad Janshatabdhi and from Ahmedabad to Ekta Nagar Janshatabdhi. As many as 18 trains were source-changed, and 19 were short-terminated. Passengers who have purchased train tickets should check the status of their train.

    The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the ticketing arm of Indian Railways, will fully refund passengers whose trains have been cancelled. It should be noted that tickets booked online or through IRCTC are automatically cancelled, and a refund is issued to the account used to make the reservations. And passengers with counter tickets must visit the reservation centre to get a refund.

    Know the list of completely cancelled trains by Indian Railways:
    01605, 01606, 01607, 01608, 01609, 01610, 01885, 01886, 02518, 03085,  03591, 03592, 03086, 03087, 03094, 04551, 04552, 04601, 04685, 04686, 04602, 04647, 04648, 04699, 04700, 05366, 05518, 06802, 06803, 07685, 07687, 07688, 07795, 07906, 07907, 09108, 09109, 09110, 09113, 10101, 10102, 13346, 14203, 11039, 11306, 13345, 14204, 14213, 14214, 20948, 20949, 31411, 31414, 31423, 31432, 31711, 31712, 36033, 36034, 37211, 37216, 37256, 37305, 37306, 37246, 37247, 37253, 37307, 37308, 37319, 37327, 3733, 37338, 37343, 37348, 37411, 37412, 37415, 37416, 37731, 37732, 37782, 37783, 37785, 37786, 52539

    Know how to check the train status:
    1) Go to indianrail.gov.in/mntes and choose the date of the journey
    2) On the top panel of the screen, select 'Exceptional Trains.' And then select the option of the cancelled train
    3) To view the complete list of trains, select the Fully or Partially option

    Know how to check the station code:
    1) Go to the official website, irctchelp.in
    2) Click on the station name to the left of the station code
    3) You will find the station code and save the information

