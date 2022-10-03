IRCTC Latest Update: Railways cancelled 146 trains on October 3

Furthermore, based on the information on the NTES website, chances are some train could be cancelled on October 4 as well. Passengers are advised to check the Railway helpline to keep themselves updated about their train status.

The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation has cancelled 177 trains today, October 3, for reasons ranging from maintenance to operational issues. While 146 trains were cancelled, 31 were partially cancelled. On Sunday, the IRCTC cancelled over 150 trains.

On Monday, the IRCTC diverted 12 trains and rescheduled six trains for various reasons varying. Furthermore, based on the information on the NTES website, chances are some trains could also be cancelled on October 4. Passengers are advised to check the Railway helpline to keep themselves updated about their train status.

The cancellation and other changes in the trains' schedule will have an effect on a number of states, including New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Assam, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Bihar.

The list of trains fully-cancelled on Monday, October 3:

01605 01606 01607 01608 01609 01610 01620 01823 01885 01886 03085 03086 03087 03094 03289 03591 03592 04019 04020 04268 04552 04601 04602 04647 04648 04685 04686 04699 04700 05031 05032 05091 05092 05334 05366 05379 05380 05453 05454 05459 05460 06977 06980 07795 07906 07907 09108 09109 09110 09113 09349 09350 09391 09392 09393 09394 09395 09396 09483 10101 10102 11265 11266 11651 11652 12535 13345 13346 14123 14201 14202 14203 14204 14213 14214 18214 18233 18234 18248 20948 20949 22168 31411 31414 31423 31432 31711 31712 36033 36034 37211 37216 37246 37247 37253 37256 37305 37306 37307 37308 37319 37327 37330 37338 37343 37348 37411 37412 37415 37416 37611 37614 37657 37658 37731 37732 37782 37783 37785 37786 38036 38103 38104 38105 38106 38303 38308 38312 38313 38410 38417 38434 38445 38911 38916 43801 78511 78512 78513 78514 78515 78516 78517 78518 78519 78520

