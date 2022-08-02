You can now buy Infinity scooter on Flipkart, here's how to book it

Bounce has launched its latest Infinity E1 electric scooter and interested buyers can order via Flipkart. The scooter is listed on the e-commerce website with a starting price of Rs 70,499.

Flipkart has now started selling scooters too via its platform, which is pretty huge and something that you might not have expected. The newest electric scooter from Bounce, the Infinity E1, is now available for purchase on Flipkart. The scooter has a starting price of Rs 70,499 on the e-commerce platform.

Additionally, there is a flat Rs 5,000 discount on prepaid purchases, so users may get the scooter for an actual price of Rs 65,499 if they want to do so. According to the advertisement on Flipkart, customers must also pay for the charger and a separate payment to the dealer.

In essence, there are insurance, registration, and handling fees, so you will also need to pay an extra Rs 7,601 for the charger in addition to the Rs 9,999 for the charger. Therefore, if you take advantage of the prepaid transaction offer, the total cost would be Rs 83,099 The price would be Rs 5,000 more if you decide not to accept an offer. The three-year guarantee for the scooter is also provided by the firm.

Flipkart presently only displays results for scooters made by Bounce Infinity and does not have a diverse scooter portfolio. However, we could soon see more choices from other businesses—you never know.

However, just a few locations in India are receiving deliveries of the new electric scooter, which is not yet available for order there. According to a report from CarandBike.com, they include New Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Telangana.

After placing an order for the Infinity scooter on Flipkart, you will receive a call from the nearby authorised dealer, who among other things takes care of delivery, insurance, and registration. According to Bounce, orders bought through Flipkart would be delivered to clients within 15 days of the order being placed. According to the Flipkart listing, users may also cancel the order and receive a full refund.

