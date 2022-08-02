Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    You can now buy Infinity scooter on Flipkart, here's how to book it

    Bounce has launched its latest Infinity E1 electric scooter and interested buyers can order via Flipkart. The scooter is listed on the e-commerce website with a starting price of Rs 70,499.

    You can now buy Infinity scooter on Flipkart here s how to book likely to feature more EVs gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 2, 2022, 12:35 PM IST

    Flipkart has now started selling scooters too via its platform, which is pretty huge and something that you might not have expected. The newest electric scooter from Bounce, the Infinity E1, is now available for purchase on Flipkart. The scooter has a starting price of Rs 70,499 on the e-commerce platform.

    Additionally, there is a flat Rs 5,000 discount on prepaid purchases, so users may get the scooter for an actual price of Rs 65,499 if they want to do so. According to the advertisement on Flipkart, customers must also pay for the charger and a separate payment to the dealer.

    In essence, there are insurance, registration, and handling fees, so you will also need to pay an extra Rs 7,601 for the charger in addition to the Rs 9,999 for the charger. Therefore, if you take advantage of the prepaid transaction offer, the total cost would be Rs 83,099 The price would be Rs 5,000 more if you decide not to accept an offer. The three-year guarantee for the scooter is also provided by the firm.

    Also Read |. 'Boycott Flipkart' trends over 'depression' tee with Sushant Singh Rajput's photo

    Flipkart presently only displays results for scooters made by Bounce Infinity and does not have a diverse scooter portfolio. However, we could soon see more choices from other businesses—you never know.

    However, just a few locations in India are receiving deliveries of the new electric scooter, which is not yet available for order there. According to a report from CarandBike.com, they include New Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Telangana.

    After placing an order for the Infinity scooter on Flipkart, you will receive a call from the nearby authorised dealer, who among other things takes care of delivery, insurance, and registration. According to Bounce, orders bought through Flipkart would be delivered to clients within 15 days of the order being placed. According to the Flipkart listing, users may also cancel the order and receive a full refund.

    Also Read | Flipkart launches virtual try-on feature for beauty products; All about it

    Last Updated Aug 2, 2022, 12:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SpiceJet clears all principal dues with Airports Authority of India - adt

    SpiceJet clears all principal dues with Airports Authority of India

    5G spectrum auction ends total bids at over Rs 1 5 lakh crore Reliance Jio top bidder gcw

    5G spectrum auction ends; total bids at over Rs 1.5 lakh crore, Reliance Jio top bidder

    GST collection rises to Rs 1 48 lakh crore in July up 28 per cent year on year gcw

    GST collection rises to Rs 1.48 lakh crore in July, up 28% year-on-year

    LPG rates to ITR filing: Important new rules from August 1; know details here - adt

    LPG rates to ITR filing: Important new rules from August 1; know details here

    Aviation turbine fuel rates slash by 12 per cent; prices in Delhi drop to Rs 1.21 per kl - adt

    Aviation turbine fuel rates slash by 12 per cent; prices in Delhi drop to Rs 1.21 per kl

    Recent Stories

    Haqqani network concealed al qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri's presence at safe house in Kabul snt

    Haqqani network concealed Ayman al-Zawahiri's presence at safe house in Kabul?

    SpiceJet clears all principal dues with Airports Authority of India - adt

    SpiceJet clears all principal dues with Airports Authority of India

    Video: Beyonce gets criticised for her song Heated's lyrics; song co-written by Drake RBA

    Video: Beyonce gets criticised for her song Heated's lyrics; song co-written by Drake

    CUET UG 2022 admit card released by NTA know how to download and other details gcw

    CUET UG 2022 admit card released; know how to download and other details

    CWG 2022: Congratulatory messages pour in for bronze medallist Harjinder Kaur snt

    CWG 2022: Congratulatory messages pour in for bronze medallist Harjinder Kaur

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka snt

    India@75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon
    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    India@75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    Video Icon