The Iran conflict is set to cause a significant price hike of 30-40% for life-saving drugs in India. Pharma distributors warn that soaring costs of raw materials from West Asia are impacting drugs for oncology, diabetes, and hypertension.

The ongoing conflict involving Iran has begun to ripple through India's healthcare sector, with pharmaceutical distributors warning of a significant price hike for life-saving drugs. According to the Visakhapatnam Chemists Association, the soaring cost of raw materials, largely sourced from West Asian hubs like Dubai, is forcing manufacturers to recalibrate their pricing structures.

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They further informed ANI that pharmaceutical companies manufacturing certain brands have already notified wholesale dealers of these impending price hikes. Local industry leaders have confirmed that major pharmaceutical companies have already begun notifying wholesalers of impending increases. The conflict has disrupted the supply of critical inputs, particularly petrochemical-based solvents and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) used in high-demand therapies.

Impact on Manufacturing and Specific Drugs

Ex Board member of the Visakha Chemists Association, Naveen, said, "The raw materials we get from the Middle East are getting expensive, we are expecting at least a 30% to 40% price hike. We source certain oncology, diabetology, and hypertension brands from there. This is impacting manufacturing costs in other ways too, including transportation and rising fuel costs, which in turn have caused production costs to go up drastically. Based on communications from these companies, we expect prices might rise in the near future. As of now, we have no shortages and prices are running normally. However, for generic brands, companies have already communicated that prices will rise by 15% to 20% depending on production costs."

Drastic Projections for Paracetamol

While existing stock is currently selling at normal rates, the outlook for the near future is grim for consumers of generic and essential medications. In one of the most drastic projections, industry representatives noted that costs for raw materials for Paracetamol are rising by approximately 96%, potentially leading to a 100% price increase for some generic versions as they move to match the benchmark prices of ethical brands. "Paracetamol is rising by approximately 96%. It depends pharma companies already have certain benchmark prices. If they are producing a generic version, the price will match the ethical brand, so the price could potentially rise by 100%. The Indian government is taking proper preventive steps and providing sufficient resources for companies to maintain their production and take care of the people. We get oncology, diabetic, and anti-hypertension medicines from the Middle East and China. Only those specific categories are likely to be impacted the most," Naveen added.

Assurance on Stock Availability

Despite the pricing pressure, the Vizag Medical Wholesale Association has assured the public that there is currently no shortage of medicines. Wholesalers are actively "preparing and maintaining sufficient stock" to prevent a supply crisis. Suman, secretary for the Vizag Medical Wholesale Association, said, "The main production costs are increasing. That's why some medicines are going to increase in price. There is no medicine shortage at all. Only the price is going to increase. Just three to four days back, we were getting information from other companies, from some companies. So we are just preparing ourselves to maintain sufficient stock."

Government Measures to Mitigate Impact

The Indian government has also moved to cushion the blow. Earlier this month, the Centre announced customs duty exemptions on critical petrochemical products until June 2026 to stabilise input costs. Additionally, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) is reportedly considering a temporary, calibrated price relaxation of 10-20% for essential drugs to prevent manufacturers from halting production due to thin margins.

According to an official statement, the exemption will remain in force till June 30, 2026, and aims to ensure the uninterrupted availability of essential petrochemical inputs for domestic manufacturing sectors. As the geopolitical situation in West Asia remains volatile, the Ministry of Health and the Department of Pharmaceuticals continue to monitor the situation, aiming to balance the viability of the pharma industry with the affordability of healthcare for the Indian public.