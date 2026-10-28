IPS officer Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi has been appointed as Managing Director of HPGIC, his seventh transfer this year, amid two ongoing FIRs related to alleged fund misappropriation during his tenure as Superintendent of Police in Shimla.

Appointment of Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi

IPS officer Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, who is facing two FIRs related to alleged misappropriation of funds, was appointed Managing Director of the Himachal Pradesh General Industries Corporation Ltd. (HPGIC), Shimla, marking his seventh transfer since January this year. Gandhi, a 2012-batch Indian Police Service officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, was shifted from his previous posting as Managing Director of the Himachal Pradesh Backwards Classes Finance and Development Corporation in Kangra to head the HPGIC with immediate effect.

According to an official order issued by Chief Secretary Kamlesh Kumar Pant, the transfer was made on Tuesday in the public interest on the recommendations of the Civil Services Board. Gandhi will succeed Bhupender Kumar, an HPAS officer of the 2009 batch, who has been relieved of the additional responsibility.

Legal Proceedings and Professional Background

Gandhi's latest appointment comes amid legal proceedings linked to his tenure as Superintendent of Police, Shimla, from 2023 until February 7, 2026. Two FIRs have been registered against him in connection with alleged misappropriation of funds. The allegations are subject to investigation, and the registration of FIRs does not establish guilt.

Career Trajectory and Transfers

A promoted IPS officer who entered the service from the State Police Service, Gandhi was elevated to the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in January 2026. Following his promotion, he was transferred from the post of SP, Shimla, and placed under the Department of Personnel. On February 9, 2026, he was appointed Managing Director of Milkfed. However, instead of assuming charge, he was directed to report to the Department of Personnel. On March 24, Gandhi was posted as DIG (Traffic, Tourism and Railways) and assumed charge the same day. On October 7, the state government transferred him again, appointing him Managing Director of the Himachal Pradesh Backwards Classes Finance and Development Corporation in Kangra. Less than three weeks later, he was moved to the HPGIC in Shimla.

Gandhi was earlier considered close to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. In 2022, he received the DGP Disc and the Best Administrator Award for his work against the drug mafia in Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)