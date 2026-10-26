A Flipkart delivery agent in Gujarat was arrested for stealing customer parcels and attempting to sell the items without bills. Police apprehended him in Bhavnagar and recovered stolen merchandise worth over Rs 4.6 lakh. The seized goods included smartphones, wireless earphones, watches, clothing, and personal care products.

A delivery agent in Gujarat has been arrested for allegedly stealing parcels meant for customers and attempting to sell the goods without bills or ownership documents. The case came to light after police recovered merchandise valued at more than Rs 4.6 lakh, including smartphones, wireless earphones, watches, clothing and personal care products.

The accused, identified as 26-year-old Rutvik Makwana, also known as Koli, worked as a delivery agent for Flipkart in Surat district. According to police, he allegedly took parcels containing valuable products instead of delivering them to customers or returning them to the company.

How Was the Delivery Agent Caught?

The Bhavnagar Local Crime Branch (LCB) arrested Makwana on October 23 after receiving information that a man was selling mobile phones and other products without bills near the embankment of Gangajaliya Lake on Motibaug Road in Bhavnagar.

When officers reached the location, they found him in possession of the merchandise. He allegedly failed to produce documents establishing ownership of the goods or provide a satisfactory explanation. Police subsequently seized the items as suspected stolen property and arrested him.

During questioning, Makwana allegedly admitted to stealing the parcels around 15 days before his arrest. Police said he would obtain delivery bags containing valuable products intended for customers, allegedly keep the parcels instead of delivering them or returning them to the company, and then abscond.

Smartphones, AirPods And Other Goods Recovered

The seized property was valued at Rs 4,60,512. The recovery included 13 smartphones from brands such as Google Pixel, Samsung, Vivo, Motorola, Lava, Poco and HMD. Police also recovered Apple AirPods, Bluetooth devices, a smartwatch, wristwatches, perfumes, body sprays and other personal care products.

The merchandise extended beyond electronics. The recovered items included toothpaste, face washes, moisturiser, soaps, car polish gel, chargers, a power bank, a night lamp, a bracelet, a belt and several clothing items, including jeans, T-shirts and a shirt.

Police Investigation Continues

Makwana, a resident of Bhavnagar, was handed over to Gangajaliya police station for further legal proceedings. The case has been registered at Saroli police station in Surat city under Section 306 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Further investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged theft. The allegations against the accused remain subject to the ongoing legal process.