    iPhone hacking row: Ashwini Vaishnaw responds to Apple's advisory, assures thorough investigation

    Several opposition MPs earlier shared screenshots of the messages they received, including TMC's Moitra, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and the Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha, all of whom were alerted to hacking attempts.

    First Published Oct 31, 2023, 2:51 PM IST

    Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday (October 31) addressed a press conference and expressed deep concern about the issue vowing that the government will launch a comprehensive investigation into the Apple advisory incident.

    He slammed the Congress and highlighted the presence of persistent critics in the country who may not fully appreciate the nation's progress. He pointed out that, especially during their family's tenure in power, their primary focus seemed to be on personal interests. Additionally, Ashwini Vaishnaw acknowledged that Apple's advisory had been distributed in 150 countries.

    Blame Apple algorithm malfunction, malware attack, Govt sources on Opposition iPhone hacking claim

    Speaking at a press conference, Ashwini Vaishnaw remarked, "The emails from Apple indicate a lack of clear information; these alerts appear to be based on estimations and are rather vague."

    "Apple has issued a clarification, asserting that the claims made by compulsive critics are unfounded. Similar advisories have been sent to individuals in 150 different countries. Those individuals who cannot recognize the country's growth are engaging in destructive politics," he added.

    Earlier today, Apple responded to the claims made by opposition leaders, who received messages warning them of "state-sponsored" hackers attempting to access their iPhones. Apple stated that it "does not attribute the notifications to any specific state-sponsored attacker." The company also acknowledged that "it is possible that some Apple threat notifications may be false alarms."

    Shashi Tharoor, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Owaisi & more claim iPhone hacking attempt by 'state-sponsored attackers'

    According to a brief statement from its technical support page, Apple noted that "state-sponsored attackers tend to be very well-funded and sophisticated... detecting such attacks relies on threat intelligence signals that are often imperfect and incomplete." The company conceded that "it is possible some notifications may be false alarms or that some attacks are not detected."

    Last Updated Oct 31, 2023, 3:04 PM IST
