IOCL assures that the supply of LPG and petroleum products in Assam is normal and stable. Executive Director Nitin Bhatnagar confirmed adequate stocks of petrol, diesel, and LPG are available, advising citizens to avoid panic buying.

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) on Friday said that the supply of domestic LPG cylinders and petroleum products in Assam remains completely normal and adequate stocks of both LPG and petroleum products are available across the State.

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Petrol and Diesel Supply Status

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Friday, Nitin Bhatnagar, Executive Director and State Head of Indian Oil Assam Oil Division State Office said that the supply of all petroleum products, including petrol, diesel, and LPG, is fully stable and under control. "Uninterrupted availability is being ensured through the state's robust infrastructure, continuous monitoring mechanisms, and effective coordination with State Government officials. At present, Assam has a total of 1,737 retail outlets, of which 1,461 are operated by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and 276 by private players, supported by nine supply locations and depots," he said. Kripa Shankar Yadav, ADG PIB Guwahati and other senior officials of IOCL were present during the press conference.

He also said that, on a daily basis, approximately 2,935 KL of petrol (MS) and 3,670 KL of diesel (HSD) are supplied through these retail outlets. "Current stock levels are sufficient to meet around 21 days of petrol demand and 46 days of diesel demand. All retail outlets are functioning normally without any restrictions on sales. Citizens are advised to avoid panic buying.

LPG Supply and Services

In the LPG sector, services are being provided to around 9.3 million consumers through a network of 604 distributors and seven bottling plants, including six OMC-owned and one private facility. Distributors currently maintain adequate stock levels, and no instances of dry-out have been reported. On average, about 1,39,000 LPG refills are delivered daily, and the existing backlog of approximately 4.28 days is being cleared as per scheduled bookings. Overall LPG supply remains stable," Nitin Bhatnagar said.

Digital Initiatives and Ujjwala Scheme

Bhatnagar informed that significant progress has been observed in the digitisation of LPG services. Presently, 84 per cent of bookings are made through digital platforms, compared to 49 per cent two months ago. Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) compliance has also increased to 72 per cent from 37 per cent during the same period. "The number of PMUY (Ujjwala) daily refills in Assam stood at approximately 44,595 in March 2026 compared to an average of 62,000 in February 2026.

Commercial and 5kg Cylinders

To support low-consumption households, migrant workers, and students, 5 kg LPG cylinders are being made available. During March 2026, 2,142 such cylinders were sold, while 6,477 units have been sold since 1st April 2026. As per Government of India guidelines, commercial LPG allocation is currently maintained at 70 per cent. Priority is being accorded to essential sectors such as hospitals, educational institutions, defence establishments, railways, government offices, hotels and restaurants, industrial canteens, and food processing units. Daily monitoring ensures smooth and equitable distribution," Bhatnagar said.

Expansion of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) Network

He further said that, in the PNG sector, approximately 73,000 domestic PNG connections are currently available in the state. "The Government of Assam has issued a public notice for further expansion, with plans to provide around 12,500 new connections in areas where pipeline infrastructure is already available. Expansion efforts are being accelerated through fast-track approvals, pipeline installation clearances, and coordination with local authorities, which is expected to reduce dependence on LPG cylinders in urban areas. Regular coordination meetings are being held among the State Government, Civil Supplies Department, and Oil Marketing Companies. District-level monitoring committees are active, and daily stock reports are submitted to the state control room by 10 AM," he said.

Monitoring and Enforcement Actions

Nitin Bhatnagar also said that, to curb hoarding and illegal diversion, OMC officials, in coordination with State Government authorities, have conducted 319 inspections since last month. "These efforts led to the seizure of 274 cylinders, registration of one FIR, and three arrests. Strict action has also been initiated against erring LPG distributors. So far, show cause notices have been issued to 88 distributors, and six distributors have been suspended for violating Standard Operating Procedures, including digital booking and Delivery Authentication Code compliance. All actions are being taken under the provisions of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955," he said.

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