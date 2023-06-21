Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    International Yoga Day 2023: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performs Yoga onboard INS Vikrant (WATCH)

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performed Yoga onboard INS Vikrant in Kochi today (June 21) on the occasion of International Day of Yoga.

    International Yoga Day: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performs Yoga onboard INS Vikrant video anr
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 21, 2023, 9:18 AM IST

    Kochi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday joined Indian Navy personnel to perform yoga onboard the indigenously built carrier INS Vikrant on the occasion of International Day of Yoga. 

    The defence personnel arranged themselves in various rows and followed the directions for over an hour while executing various asanas.

     

     

     (More details to follow..)

