'Sky is not the limit for him...' Neil deGrasse Tyson meets PM Modi in New York (WATCH)

Renowned Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson praised Prime Minister Modi for his focus on technology and science to tackle modern-day challenges. Tyson said he was delighted to hear about the future space programmes that the Prime Minister has in mind.

'Sky is not the limit for Prime Minister Modi...' said renowned Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson after meeting with the latter who is on a State visit to the United States and will be taking part in the International Day of Yoga celebrations at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Wednesday. Following his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tyson said: "I was delighted to spend time in the company of a Head of State who is scientifically thoughtful. So many leaders of the world, their priorities may be out of balance with what it needs to be in the 21st century with all of the challenges we have in civilization. The solutions are going to come from innovations in science and technology, engineering and math. It is very clear to me that Prime Minister Modi cares about all of this."

"Obviously he reserved his conversations about space. But it is clear that space matters quite a bit for the Prime Minister. So I was delighted to hear about future programmes that he has in mind. I am quite sure I am not alone when I say that the potential for what India can accomplish knows no limits. So I see a very bright future for India," he added.

Who is Neil deGrasse Tyson?

Neil deGrasse Tyson is an American astrophysicist, science communicator, and author. He was born on October 5, 1958, in New York City. Tyson is known for his ability to popularize complex scientific concepts and make them accessible to a wide audience.

Tyson's career as a science communicator gained prominence when he became the Frederick P. Rose Director of the Hayden Planetarium in New York City in 1996. He hosted the television documentary series "Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey" in 2014, which was a follow-up to Carl Sagan's original "Cosmos" series. This program earned him widespread recognition and further established him as a prominent figure in popular science.

Throughout his career, Tyson has written numerous books, including 'Space Chronicles', 'The Pluto Files: The Rise and Fall of America's Favorite Planet' and 'Astrophysics for People in a Hurry'. He has also made frequent appearances on various television shows and podcasts, where he shares his knowledge and enthusiasm for science.

Tyson is known for his engaging and charismatic style of communication, often using humour and pop culture references to engage audiences in scientific topics. He continues to inspire and educate people around the world about the wonders of the universe and the importance of scientific literacy.

