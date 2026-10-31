Uttar Pradesh STF arrested a trafficker in Lucknow, seizing seven rare falcons valued at Rs 14 crore. The operation exposed an international smuggling network supplying rare birds to Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain.

STF Apprehends International Wildlife Trafficker

A member of an international wildlife trafficking syndicate has been arrested in Lucknow, according to the Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force (STF). The STF apprehended the trafficker, Firoz Musharrat Khan, from Iradatnagar, under the jurisdiction of the Madiyanv police station.

Rare Falcons Seized in Lucknow Operation

Upon search, seven falcons of a rare species were recovered from the accused. The value of the recovered birds in the international market is estimated at approximately Rs 14 crore. A mobile phone and an Aadhaar card were also seized from the accused, who is a resident of Mumbai.

Investigation into Trafficking Network

The STF Media cell said that the birds were allegedly sourced from the forests of Gorakhpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Sitapur, and subsequently supplied to Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain. The Task Force carried out the operation in coordination with the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau. A case has been registered under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The STF’s operation has exposed an international wildlife trafficking network.