International delegates from the IEVP 2026 programme visited polling booths in West Bengal, appreciating the seamless arrangements. They lauded facilities like crèches and health camps, with one calling the process 'systematic, very well managed'.

Delegates Appreciate 'Seamless' Arrangements

As part of the International Election Visitors' Programme - 2026, international delegates visited polling booths in West Bengal on Thursday and appreciated the seamless arrangements. An international delegate, who visited a polling booth in Kurseong Assembly Constituency, appreciated the crèche facilities and drinking water at health check-up camps.

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"Wonderful... systematic, very well managed", a delegate said as quoted by the Election Commission of India in a post on X. "An International Delegate under IEVP2026 appreciated the seamless arrangements at the polling station in Simulbari - 24 Kurseong AC, from crèche facilities and drinking water to health check-up camps. Festive. Inclusive. Accessible. Voter-friendly," ECI said.

CEO West Bengal said, "International delegates as part of IEVP 2026 and ECI Representative welcomed at the Polling stations of Paul Choudhury Tribal Hindi High School in Matigara of Darjeeling district of West Bengal."

International Observers Witness High-Stakes Polls

Thirteen international delegates from Namibia, Georgia, Nepal, the Philippines, Switzerland, Kenya, and International IDEA are visiting in West Bengal to witness the conduct of high-stakes polls. The IEVP is a flagship program of the ECI for international cooperation and engagement with the Election Management Bodies (EMBs) of other countries and International Organizations.

Under the theme "Chunav ka Parv, Paschim Bengal ka Garv," these representatives witnessed the security protocols and administrative frameworks that underpin the Indian electoral process.

High-Voltage Contest in West Bengal

West Bengal is witnessing a two-phase election for its 294 Assembly seats. The first phase covers 152 constituencies, while the second phase is scheduled for April 29. According to the Election Commission of India, a total of 1,478 candidates are in the fray in the first phase. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.

The state is set to witness a high-voltage contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress, which is seeking a fourth consecutive term, and the BJP, which is aiming to form the government after a strong showing in the previous elections. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is aiming for a fourth consecutive term, while the BJP, which secured 77 seats in the previous election, is making a renewed push to form the government in the state. (ANI)

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