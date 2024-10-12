Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    INTERESTING! THIS UP village mourn Ravana's death while rest of India burns effigies

    Bisrakh village in Uttar Pradesh, claiming to be Ravana's birthplace, defies conventional Dussehra celebrations by mourning his loss and conducting prayer rituals. Villagers revere Ravana for his knowledge and devotion to Lord Shiva, considering themselves his descendants, and have built a temple in his honour.

    INTERESTING! THIS UP village mourn Ravana's death while rest of India burns effigies
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 12, 2024, 11:53 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 12, 2024, 11:53 AM IST

    The village of Bisrakh in Uttar Pradesh, just 40 kilometers from Delhi, claims to be the birthplace of Ravana, the king of Lanka. Contrary to the rest of India, where effigies of Ravana are burned during Dussehra celebrations, the villagers of Bisrakh mourn his loss and conduct prayer rituals for his soul.

    The villagers believe Ravana deserves reverence for his knowledge, devotion to Lord Shiva, and spiritual prowess, rather than being villainized. They acknowledge Lord Ram as a god but refrain from participating in Ramlila celebrations, fearing bad luck. Instead, they offer prayers at the Bisrakh Ravana Mandir, which houses the same Shiva Linga worshipped by Ravana and his father, sage Vishravas. The locals in the village considers themselves as his descendants.

    The village's name is derived from "Vishravas," and the temple has become a symbol of Ravana's legacy. The community has even raised funds to build a new temple dedicated to Ravana. This phenomenon is not isolated, as temples dedicated to Ravana exist in Kanpur, Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh), Mandya (Karnataka), and other parts of India.

    Bisrakh's unique Dussehra celebrations highlight India's rich cultural diversity. While many Indians celebrate the triumph of good over evil by burning Ravana effigies, others, like the villagers of Bisrakh, honour Ravana's complexity and spiritual significance. This divergence in celebrations underscores the multifaceted nature of Indian culture and mythology.

