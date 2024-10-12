Dussehra 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp status, quotes to share with your loved ones

Here are wishes, WhatsApp statuses, and quotes to share with your loved ones.

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is a significant Hindu festival celebrated on October 12, 2024. It marks the triumph of good over evil, commemorating Lord Rama's victory over Ravana, the demon king. The festival falls on the tenth day after Navratri. Dussehra 2024 promises to be a vibrant celebration, filled with cultural events, traditional rituals, and community gatherings. It's a time for spiritual reflection, renewal, and rejoicing in the triumph of goodness. As the effigies of Ravana burn, may the darkness of ignorance and evil be dispelled, ushering in a brighter future. Here are wishes, WhatsApp statuses, and quotes to share with your loved ones.

Wishes:

1. "Warm greetings on Dussehra! May this festive season bring victory over evil and bring home happiness, peace, and prosperity."

2. "Happy Dussehra! May Lord Rama's courage and wisdom inspire you to triumph over challenges."

3. "May this Dussehra bring light, laughter, and victory to your life!"

WhatsApp Status:

1. "Happy Dussehra! May good triumph over evil"

2. "Wishing you victory, happiness, and prosperity on Dussehra"

3. "Dussehra ki hardik shubhkamnayein!"

Also read: Why has Aniruddhacharya baba apologised for his Bigg Boss 18 appearance?

Quotes:

1. "Evil may have its moment, but goodness will always prevail." - Lord Rama

2. "Courage is not the absence of fear, but the judgment that something else is more important." - Rama's wisdom

3. "Truth, righteousness, and compassion will always triumph." - Bhagavad Gita

Short Messages:

1. "Happy Dussehra!"

2. "Wishing you victory over evil!"

3. "May goodness prevail!"

Dussehra Images with Quotes:

1. "Evil loses, Good wins"

2. "Righteousness will always prevail"

3. "Empowered women empower humanity"

Latest Videos