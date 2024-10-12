Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dussehra 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp status, quotes to share with your loved ones

    Here are wishes, WhatsApp statuses, and quotes to share with your loved ones.

    Dussehra 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp status, quotes to share with your loved ones RKK
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 12, 2024, 7:00 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 12, 2024, 7:00 AM IST

    Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is a significant Hindu festival celebrated on October 12, 2024. It marks the triumph of good over evil, commemorating Lord Rama's victory over Ravana, the demon king. The festival falls on the tenth day after Navratri. Dussehra 2024 promises to be a vibrant celebration, filled with cultural events, traditional rituals, and community gatherings. It's a time for spiritual reflection, renewal, and rejoicing in the triumph of goodness. As the effigies of Ravana burn, may the darkness of ignorance and evil be dispelled, ushering in a brighter future. Here are wishes, WhatsApp statuses, and quotes to share with your loved ones.

    Wishes:

    1. "Warm greetings on Dussehra! May this festive season bring victory over evil and bring home happiness, peace, and prosperity."
    2. "Happy Dussehra! May Lord Rama's courage and wisdom inspire you to triumph over challenges."
    3. "May this Dussehra bring light, laughter, and victory to your life!"

    WhatsApp Status:

    1. "Happy Dussehra! May good triumph over evil"
    2. "Wishing you victory, happiness, and prosperity on Dussehra"
    3. "Dussehra ki hardik shubhkamnayein!"

    Also read: Why has Aniruddhacharya baba apologised for his Bigg Boss 18 appearance?

    Quotes:

    1. "Evil may have its moment, but goodness will always prevail." - Lord Rama
    2. "Courage is not the absence of fear, but the judgment that something else is more important." - Rama's wisdom
    3. "Truth, righteousness, and compassion will always triumph." - Bhagavad Gita

    Short Messages:

    1. "Happy Dussehra!"
    2. "Wishing you victory over evil!"
    3. "May goodness prevail!"

    Dussehra Images with Quotes:

    1. "Evil loses, Good wins"
    2. "Righteousness will always prevail"
    3. "Empowered women empower humanity"

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Navratri Day 9: Why do we worship Goddess Siddhidatri? Know puja, colour, Vidhi and more RKK

    Navratri Day 9: Why do we worship Goddess Siddhidatri? Know puja, colour, Vidhi and more

    Maha Navami 2024 Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, SMS, and Facebook Greetings for Durga Puja NTI

    Maha Navami 2024 Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, SMS, and Facebook Greetings for Durga Puja

    Check your daily horoscope: October 10, 2024 Good day for Leo, be cautious Libra and more gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: October 10, 2024 - Good day for Leo, be cautious Libra and more

    Numerology Predictions for October 10, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for October 10, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

    Check your daily horoscope: October 9, 2024 Aries may face difficult day, auspicious day for Taurus & more gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: October 9, 2024 - Aries may face difficult day, auspicious day for Taurus & more

    Recent Stories

    US made munition used in Israeli strike on Beirut that killed 22? Report claims first use of JDAM since 2006 snt

    US-made munition used in Israeli strike on Beirut that killed 22? Report claims first use of JDAM since 2006

    Iran confirms recovery of IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoushan's body days after Israeli airstrike in Beirut snt

    Iran confirms recovery of IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoushan's body days after Israeli airstrike in Beirut

    India squad for Test series against New Zealand announced: Bumrah appointed vice-captain; details here snt

    India's squad for Test series against New Zealand announced: Bumrah appointed vice-captain; details here

    Mysuru Darbhanga Express collides with goods train near Chennai, fire breaks out in 2 coaches (WATCH) snt

    TN train accident: Mysuru-Darbhanga Express rams into goods train; 6 coaches derailed, fire breaks out (WATCH)

    Jio amazing offer enjoy netflix and unlimitd 5g data for less than Rs 16 per day gcw

    Jio’s AMAZING offer! Enjoy Netflix and unlimited 5G data for less than Rs 16 per day

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon