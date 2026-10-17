The NIA filed its third chargesheet in a cross-border arms and narcotics trafficking case, naming two more accused, Satyanarayan Meghwal and Sahil Godara. They face charges under UAPA, Arms Act, NDPS Act, and BNS for their role in the syndicate.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed its third chargesheet before the NIA Special Court, Jaipur, Rajasthan, in an international arms and narcotics trafficking case, naming two additional accused persons who were arrested in July 2026, namely Satyanarayan Meghwal and Sahil Godara.

According to NIA, the accused face charges under different provisions of the UAPA Act, the Arms Act, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The chargesheet also incorporates additional sections of the UAPA Act against six accused persons who had been chargesheeted earlier. NIA had earlier filed two chargesheets in the case, on August 14, 2025 and February 5, 2026, respectively.

Cross-Border Smuggling Operation

The case pertains to an alleged organised smuggling syndicate operating across northern India with cross-border links. According to the investigation, associates of the syndicate from across the border used drones to drop consignments of illegal foreign-made weapons, ammunition and heroin near international border areas. These consignments were retrieved by co-accused and other members of the network on the Indian side and subsequently distributed across Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab.

Encrypted Communication and Logistics

The investigation has further revealed that the network relied on encrypted communication channels to coordinate its operations, manage logistics and evade law enforcement agencies.

Targeting Vulnerable Youth

The investigation has also brought to light that the network sought to target vulnerable youth through the distribution of narcotic and psychotropic substances, with the objectives of promoting addiction, exploiting individuals and fostering disaffection against India.

Further Investigation Continues

Further investigation is continuing to identify and apprehend the remaining suspects, trace the wider network, and establish the full extent of the alleged criminal activities. (ANI)