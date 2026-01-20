The Indian Navy's INS Sudarshini has embarked on Lokayan 26, a 10-month, 22,000-nautical-mile voyage. The ship will visit 13 countries, participate in tall-ship events in France and the US, and train over 200 personnel.

The Indian Navy's Sail Training Ship INS Sudarshini will embark on the flagship voyage of Lokayan 26, a 10-month transoceanic expedition, on Jan 20. Reflecting India's rich maritime heritage and the vision of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam across the oceans, the ship will sail over 22,000 nautical miles, visiting 18 foreign ports across 13 countries, the Ministry of Defence said in a press release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Participation in International Events

A key highlight of the deployment will be INS Sudarshini's participation in prestigious international tall-ship events - Escale a Sète, in France, and SAIL 250, in New York, USA. In both these events, INS Sudarshini will be representing India's proud seafaring legacy and maritime traditions, as per the ministry.

Training and Maritime Diplomacy

During the course of the voyage, over 200 Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard trainees will undergo intensive sail training, gaining invaluable experience in long-range ocean navigation and traditional seamanship at sea. The deployment will expose the trainees to nuances of life onboard a tall ship and provide opportunities for interaction with trainees of other Navies, fostering professional exchange and building enduring bonds of friendship.

INS Sudarshini will also participate in training interactions and maritime partnership engagements with the Navies of visiting countries, strengthening maritime cooperation and advancing the vision of MAHASAGAR.

The voyage stands as a powerful symbol of cultural diplomacy, reaffirming the Indian Navy's commitment to Building Bridges of cooperation and mutual trust across nations.

A Beacon of India's Maritime Strength

INS Sudarshini, the second sail training ship of the Indian Navy, has covered over 1,40,000 nautical miles to date. Through Lokayan 26, she continues to serve as a beacon of India's maritime strength, professionalism, and goodwill on the global stage.