Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol attended a special 3-day parliamentary session in a wheelchair. He is nursing a leg fracture from an old wrestling injury that required surgery. The session is discussing the Women's Reservation Bill.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol on Friday arrived in parliament for the special 3-day parliamentary sitting on Friday in a wheelchair, nursing a leg fracture. He was seen in the Parliament complex being wheeled in with a brace on his right leg.

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Lok Sabha today continued its discussion and vote on the passage of the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, which provides 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and State Assemblies, along with the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) bill, 2026 extending it to Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir, and the Delimitation Bill, which is set to increase and redraw Lok Sabha constituencies, increasing them to 850. The discussion began yesterday afternoon and continued late into the night till 1.25 am.

Old Wrestling Injury Required Surgery

On March 14, Mohol said he will be on a month-long break after undergoing surgery for an injury he sustained nearly 29 years ago during a wrestling bout in Kolhapur. In a statement issued by his office, the BJP leader Mohol said the injury dated back to his wrestling days when he was competing in Kolhapur and had eventually forced him to quit the sport. While the issue was ignored for years, the discomfort had recently started increasing, prompting doctors to recommend surgery as the only option.

"About 29 years ago, I suffered an injury while wrestling in Kolhapur. I had ignored it for years, but recently the pain started increasing. Doctors finally advised that surgery was necessary, leaving no other option," Mohol said.

He expressed concern about being unable to attend to work related to the Pune Lok Sabha constituency, official travel across the country, and preparations linked to the prestigious Maharashtra Kesari wrestling competition scheduled this year.

"More than the pain of the injury, it is the concern about these responsibilities that troubles me," Mohol said, adding that he hopes to recover soon with the support and blessings of the people. Mohol said he expects to resume work within a month and return to public service with renewed energy. (ANI)