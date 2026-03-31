Industrialist Pawan Ruia has been arrested by West Bengal police in a major interstate cyber fraud case. He is accused of defrauding a senior citizen of ₹93 lakh through a fraudulent mobile app and operating a racket using shell companies.

Pawan Ruia Arrested in Major Cyber Fraud Case

Industrialist Pawan Ruia has been arrested by West Bengal police in connection with a major interstate cyber fraud case, officials said on Tuesday. This comes after the Calcutta High Court revoked the protection granted to Ruia and his family. According to a press release issued by the Cyber Crime Wing of West Bengal police, Ruia allegedly defrauded senior citizens, including one who lost ₹93 lakh via a fraudulent mobile app. He has been arrested in an April 3, 2024, case registered by the Bidhannagar cyber crime police station under sections 419, 420, 406, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and further adding sections 467 and 471.

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"A senior citizen namely Shri Swapan Kumar Mondal resident of Eco Park PS, Bidhannagar was defrauded after installing mobile application (KKRMF.apk) in his mobile phone and cheated by Rs. 93 lacs with false promise of huge return on investment. Investigation reveals that cheated fund was siphoned off through many corporate current bank accounts of shell companies. Investigation reveals that those accounts were operated under the direction of Pawan Ruia from the Ruia Center," the press release read.

Investigation Reveals Nationwide Racket

Meticulous investigation reveals that the complainant of the above-noted case was not the only victim, but many such victims across the country were defrauded by a big interstate racket of cyber fraud. "NCRP (National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal) revealed that 1,379 cyber fraud frauds throughout nation are connected to the present accused and his associates. The racket extensively used Cryptocurrencies to hide their illegal activities and for laundering of cheated funds to different foreign countries. Hence, to investigate this big cyber fraud racket a separate case vide Barrackpore Cyber Crime Police Station," the release read.

The racket, involving cryptocurrencies, is linked to 1,379 cyber frauds across India. The accused had been operating through shell companies and laundering funds internationally.

Previous Actions and Accomplice's Arrest

In November 2025, the Cyber Crime Wing conducted raids at Pawan Ruia's home, office, and the residences of his relatives regarding an online fraud case involving approximately 350 crore rupees. Ruia is accused of setting up 148 fake companies to funnel money obtained through cyber fraud.

Earlier, Rahul Verma, a Delhi resident, was arrested on November 1, 2025, at Delhi Airport when he was leaving for London. He is currently in judicial custody. (ANI)