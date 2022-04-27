Indore’s traffic cop dances with the public on Amitabh Bachchan’s song ‘Janu Meri Jaan’; watch

You may have heard about Indore, Madhya Pradesh’s ‘dancing cop’ Ranjit Singh, who has become famous for doing moonwalking while controlling the traffic at a busy junction. The traffic cop has quite a fan following on social media. Singh’s following is such that people often film him controlling the traffic in his unique way at Indore’s High Court square while he does the moonwalking.

Recently, Singh was in the news for being called by the Ladak’s police department in order to train their traffic cops. Meanwhile, a new video of Singh is making rounds on social media wherein he is seen dancing with the general public on Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor’s famous song ‘Jaanu Meri Jaan’ from the film ‘Shaan’.

Speaking to Asianet Newsable, Singh said, “The video is from Sunday’s Rahagiri event. It is basically Indore police’s initiative wherein every Sunday early morning, the city’s public gets to interact with the police, as well as indulge in activities such as Zumba, cycling, etc.”

The video is from Gokul Square, near Manavata Nagar in Indore. “The man walked up to me and said that he wanted to dance with me. I obliged and we did a few steps together on the famous song from the movie Shaan,” said Singh, adding that the initiative is about bringing people closer to the cops, and thus he only found it fit to dance with the man.

Take a look at the video here:

IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra shared the video on his Twitter handle, and he stated that it is beautiful to see the police and public share a good friendship. The video has gone viral and has gathered around 30K views in just two days of sharing. The netizens enjoyed watching the video and expressed their love and praises in the comment section.

