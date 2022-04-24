Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: CISF personnel playing with a kid at Delhi airport; netizens love it

    A heartwarming video of a CISF personnel playing with a kid on the conveyor belt of Delhi airport is making rounds on social media, and netizens are delighted after watching it.

    Watch CISF personnel playing with a kid at Delhi airport; netizens love it-tgy
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 24, 2022, 6:12 PM IST

    The internet, with its huge video collection, always entertains us. The platform has become a real stress buster, and we can sit online for hours watching the videos. There are videos that can touch our hearts and bring a smile to our faces. Now, such a video of a CISF personnel playing with a kid on the conveyor belt of Delhi airport is going viral, and we couldn't stop us from sharing it with you. The CISF personnel are the ones who handle security at the airports, and they always do a perfect job, but sometimes we will come across their loving nature. Such is this video of this CISF personnel playing with the toddler at the Delhi airport.

    In the video, a CISF personnel can be seen playing with a kid named Alexander Johan Dabb Elvenes on the conveyor belt, which is used to check the passengers' baggage. It is clear from the video that both CISF personnel and Alexander are enjoying the moment. Take a look at the video here:

    However, the heartwarming video was shared on Alexander's Instagram account with a background song ye Delhi hai mere yaar from the movie Delhi 6. Alexander, who is from Norway, has 380 followers on his Instagram.

    The video has gathered around 2 million views from the date of sharing, and the numbers are steadily increasing. Netizens were delighted watching the video and loaded the comment section with lovely comments. A user stated that the video was adorable, while another user praised the CISF personnel for his warm gesture towards the kid. Many users also expressed their love by posting love and heart emojis.

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2022, 6:12 PM IST
