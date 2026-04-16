A woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men near a temple in Indore. Police have registered a case and identified suspects. In a separate incident in the district, another rape survivor died by suicide after consuming poison, police said.

Woman Gang-Raped Near Temple

A woman was allegedly assaulted and gang-raped by two individuals in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Badgonda police station in the district on April 14.

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The victim, along with her friend, had gone to a temple when the accused reportedly intercepted them and raped her. Superintendent of Police (SP, Rural) Yangchen Dolkar Bhutia, said, "On April 14 at around 2:45 pm, we received a call on FRV (First Response Vehicle) Dial 112. Upon reaching there, the matter came to light that two unknown persons assaulted a woman and a man and raped the woman. After taking cognisance of the matter, an FIR was registered, and the investigation is going on. We have identified some suspects and got some leads on which further probe is underway."

The officer explained that the woman came to visit a temple with her friend while they were returning, when two people arrived there and committed the crime.

Rape Survivor Dies By Suicide in Separate Case

Meanwhile, in another incident, a rape survivor consumed poison and died while undergoing treatment in the district. The incident happened on April 2, and later the victim consumed poison on April 8 and was admitted to a hospital, where she died during treatment on April 14.

Upon learning about the incident, the police registered a case and began an investigation. SP Yangchen Dolkar Bhutia said, "A woman was at her home during which a relative of her husband entered the house, raped her and left. After which, the woman consumed poison and died during treatment in the hospital. After the matter came to our attention, we filed an FIR and began further probe into the matter. This incident occurred on April 2, and she had consumed poison on April 8. Later, we got a call from the hospital on April 14. We found some videos and notes from the victim, in which she named the person who raped her." (ANI)