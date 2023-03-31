Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indore temple tragedy: With a heavy heart, 8 grieving families donate body parts of deceased kin

    The large-hearted families agreed to donate the skin and eyes of their loved ones whom they lost after the roof of the stepwell collapsed during a 'havan' held on the occasion of Ram Navami at the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple.

    First Published Mar 31, 2023, 5:10 PM IST

    The families of eight of the 36 persons killed in the Indore temple stepwell roof collapse overcame deep sorrow to donate vital body parts of their deceased kin.

    The large-hearted families agreed to donate the skin and eyes of their loved ones whom they lost after the roof of the stepwell collapsed during a 'havan' held on the occasion of Ram Navami at the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple, said voluntary organisation Muskan Group.

    "After persuading the kin, we coordinated with doctors and bureaucrats. With a heavy heart, the families under grief gave their nod for organ donation to see their deceased kin in others," said Sandipan Arya of the organisation.

    "So far, family members of Indra Kumar, Bhumika Khanchandani, Jayanti Bai, Daksh Patel, Laxmi Patel, Bharati Kukreja, Indar Chandki and Kanak Patel have given their written consent for eye and skin donation," he said.

    Their eyes have been donated to an organisation working in this field, MY hospital and Sankara Eye Bank. Choithram Hospital authorities have received the skin donated by the kin of the deceased, Arya said.

    The families could not be contacted for their comments as they were preparing for the victims' last rites. Additional District Magistrate of Indore Ajaydeo Sharma told PTI, "A request from Muskan Group, a voluntary organisation working in the field of organ donation, came in. The district administration helped them get consent and other support."

    The temple located in Indore's Patel Nagar, where the tragedy took place, had been constructed after covering the square-shaped stepwell of around 20 ft x 20 ft size about four decades ago.

    According to an eyewitness, during the religious programme, there was a huge crowd of devotees at the temple and its floor, which was the roof of the stepwell, caved in as it could not bear the load.

    (With inputs from PTI)

