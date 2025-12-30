A huge fire at a chocolate factory in Indore resulted in an explosion and the collapse of the three-storey building. Four firefighters were injured in the collapse. The owner estimated losses at Rs 35-40 crore, with no other casualties reported.

A massive fire broke out at a three-storey chocolate factory in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Tuesday, leading to an explosion and the collapse of the factory building, an official said. Four firefighters also sustained some injuries due to the collapse of the factory building situated in the Lasudia locality in the district. The fire incident occurred at around 12 noon while work was underway at the factory. Initially, factory labourers tried to control the fire, but when they failed, they informed the fire brigade team about the incident.

Fire Official's Account

Fire Brigade Sub-Inspector Sushil Kumar Dubey told ANI, "It was a three-storey chocolate factory located in the Lasudia police station area, and we were extinguishing a fire incident that broke out here this afternoon. In the meantime, an explosion occurred inside the factory building, and the structure collapsed. I was standing right here and sustained some injuries in my waist. A head constable accompanied me and some other personnel, totalling four people injured during the exercise."

"Despite the injury, we continued our efforts to extinguish the fire. As of now, the factory owner informed us that the fire occurred due to a short circuit in the cable wire, though it is a matter of further investigation. Initially, the factory labourers tried to control the fire, but when they failed, they came out of the factory," he added.

Owner Estimates Loss at Rs 40 Crore

On the other hand, factory owner Vijay Kumar Jaiswani informed us that the loss was estimated to be around Rs 35 to 40 crore in the fire incident, and no casualty was reported in the incident.

"We make chocolate here at the factory, and labourers are engaged in their work. Some fire broke out, and they tried to extinguish it with a fire extinguisher cylinder, but they failed. Following which, I asked everyone to leave the factory immediately and informed the fire brigade. It was a three-storey building, and it collapsed due to smoke engulfing the entire building post-fire. The loss is estimated to be around Rs 35 to 40 crore," Jaiswani said. (ANI)