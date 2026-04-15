An Indore businessman received a Rs 5 crore extortion threat via WhatsApp from a person claiming to be from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The caller threatened to harm the businessman's son if the demand wasn't met. A police case has been registered.

A businessman in Madhya Pradesh's Indore has allegedly received an extortion threat call over WhatsApp in the name of the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi gang, demanding Rs five crore, a police officer said.

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The caller threatened the trader with harm to his son if the demand for money was not met. Following the incident, the businessman, identified as Vivek Dammani, approached the Crime Branch and lodged a complaint. Acting on it, the police registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Crime Branch), Rajesh Kumar Tripathi, told ANI, "A complainant, Vivek Dammani, approached the crime police and filed a complaint that he received a threat via Whatsapp call to kill his son and demanded some money. The caller is an unidentified individual claiming himself to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang. The caller demanded Rs 5 crores from the victim, threatening to harm the son if demand was not met." Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under section 308 (5) (Extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) and 351 (4) (Criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sahita (BNS) and further investigation into the matter is underway to gather more information, the officer added. (ANI)