IndiGo will launch operations from Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar on June 15, 2026. The airline plans to connect NIA with over 16 domestic destinations, making it the third airport IndiGo serves in the National Capital Region.

India's domestic airline IndiGo will start operations from the newly inaugurated Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, on 15 June 2026, said the airline's release on Thursday.

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Expanded Connectivity to 16+ Destinations

In its release, Indigo said that the airline will progressively introduce direct flights connecting Noida International Airport to more than 16 destinations across India, including key metro cities such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad, as well as tier-2 and tier-3 destinations, including Amritsar, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Jaipur, Lucknow, Navi Mumbai, Pantnagar, and Srinagar, among others.

A New Gateway for Western UP and NCR

According to Aloke Singh, Chief Strategy Officer of IndiGo, Noida International Airport (NIA) is set to become the new gateway for western Uttar Pradesh alongside the National Capital Region (NCR). He noted that large metropolitan regions in India are maturing to support multiple airports, asserting that IndiGo is proud to contribute to this evolution. With the commencement of services at NIA, IndiGo will now serve all three airports in the NCR, including Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and Hindon.

"We are pleased to announce the launch of our operations from Noida International Airport (NIA), the third airport in the National Capital Region (NCR). Strategically positioned on the Yamuna Expressway, NIA will be the new gateway for western Uttar Pradesh, alongside the NCR. Large metropolitan regions of India are maturing to support multiple airports, and IndiGo is proud to contribute to this evolution by serving all three in the NCR - IGI Airport, Hindon, and now NIA. As we continue to expand our operations, we remain committed to delivering affordable, on-time, and hassle-free travel experiences across our unparalleled network," said Aloke Singh, Chief Strategy Officer, IndiGo.

Enhancing Domestic Connectivity

IndiGo further noted that the launch of its operations from Noida International Airport (NIA) will offer greater access for customers across the National Capital Region while significantly enhancing domestic connectivity. The airline highlighted that this expansion also supports India's broader infrastructure-driven aviation growth.

Booking Information

In an official statement, the carrier confirmed that bookings for flights from NIA are being progressively opened. Travellers can book tickets via IndiGo's official website, the mobile app, or through authorised travel partners.