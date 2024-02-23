IndiGo passenger spots cockroaches in flight's food area; viral video leaves internet disgusted (WATCH)

Journalist Tarun Shukla shared a video on social media, highlighting the presence of cockroaches in the food area of an IndiGo plane. The video quickly went viral, sparking a public outcry over the hygiene conditions on board IndiGo flights.

Air travel is often associated with the excitement of reaching a destination, but encountering unpleasant surprises like insects on board can turn the experience into a nightmare. Recently, a video surfaced on social media showing a cluster of cockroaches crawling through the food area of an IndiGo plane, raising concerns about cleanliness and hygiene standards during flights. The incident drew attention from both passengers and the airline, prompting swift action to address the issue.

Journalist Tarun Shukla shared a video on social media, highlighting the presence of cockroaches in the food area of an IndiGo plane. Expressing his dismay, he called for the airline to investigate and take appropriate measures to prevent such occurrences in the future. The video quickly went viral, sparking a public outcry over the hygiene conditions on board IndiGo flights.

"Cockroaches in the food area of a plane (or anywhere, for that matter) are truly awful. One hopes IndiGo takes a hard look at its fleet and checks how this even happened, given that it normally flies relatively new Airbus A320s," wrote Tarun along with sharing the video.

In response to the viral video, IndiGo acknowledged the issue and assured passengers that immediate action was taken to address the situation. The airline's staff reportedly took prompt measures on board the affected aircraft. As a precautionary step, the entire fleet underwent a thorough cleaning, accompanied by fumigation and disinfection procedures.

"Our staff promptly took the necessary action onboard. As a precautionary measure, we immediately cleaned the entire fleet and carried out fumigation and disinfection procedures," said IndiGo.

"At IndiGo, we maintain the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene to ensure a safe, hassle-free experience and regret any inconvenience caused to the passengers," the aviation company further added.

This is not the first time IndiGo has faced concerns related to insects on board. In April of the previous year, a passenger shared a video showing a cockroach crawling on their table while eating. Additionally, a similar situation occurred in October 2022 when a passenger spotted a cockroach inside a flight from Patna to Delhi. These incidents underscore the importance of continuous monitoring and maintenance of hygiene standards within the airline industry.