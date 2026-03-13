IndiGo will levy a fuel charge on domestic and international flights from March 14, 2026, citing a major surge in jet fuel prices. The airline stated this measure is necessary due to the steep increase in its operating costs for all airlines.

IndiGo is introducing a fuel charge on domestic and international routes, effective from March 14, 2026. According to an official statement from IndiGo, this measure is taken due to the significant surge in fuel prices following the ongoing geopolitical issues in the Middle East.

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Reason for the Surcharge

IATA's Jet Fuel Monitor indicates an 85+% increase in fuel prices for the region. Aviation Turbine Fuel represents a significant share of airlines' operating costs. This sudden and steep increase will have a material impact on all airlines' costs and networks, including IndiGo's.

Details of the New Fuel Charge

While offsetting the entire impact of this fuel price surge requires a very substantial adjustment to fares, IndiGo has introduced a relatively smaller amount as a Fuel Charge, keeping in mind the consequential burden on customers, a statement read.

Charge Breakdown by Route

Starting March 14, 2026, 00:01 hrs, overall prices for all new bookings on IndiGo flights will include the following additional Fuel Charge, per sector. The charges will be ₹425 for domestic routes within India and the Indian subcontinent, ₹900 for flights to the Middle East, ₹1,800 for South East Asia and China, ₹1,800 for Africa and West Asia, and ₹2,300 for Europe.

IndiGo's Statement on the Measure

"IndiGo regrets the inconvenience resulting from this additional charge and reiterates that the measure has been driven by a sudden and substantial change in the operating environment. IndiGo will continue to monitor the situation and make relevant adjustments as and when appropriate," the statement read.

"IndiGo remains committed to giving wings to the nation by offering affordable, convenient and consistent travel to customers," it added. (ANI)