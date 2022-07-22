Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Airlines must consult doctors before denying boarding to disabled passenger, rules DGCA

    The DGCA said in a statement on Friday that it has revised its regulations to make it easier for impaired individuals to board and fly. According to the new regulations, the airline may not reject boarding to any customer based on handicap or decreased mobility.

    Airlines must consult doctors before denying boarding to disabled passenger rules DGCA gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 22, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

    If an airline believes a handicapped passenger's health is likely to deteriorate during a trip, it must contact a doctor at the airport and make a "appropriate judgement" on whether to deny the flyer boarding or not, according to the DGCA on Friday. 

    The statement further said if the airline decides to restrict boarding to the disabled passenger, it must promptly notify the person in writing and include the reasons in that message. The regulator recommended the aforementioned rules on June 3, only six days after fining IndiGo Rs 5 lakh for denying boarding to a crippled youngster at Ranchi airport on May 7.

    IndiGo stated on May 9 that the youngster was denied permission to board the Ranchi-Hyderabad trip because he seemed to be in distress. After the youngster was denied entry, his parents opted not to board the plane as well. 

    Also Read | No extra fee for boarding pass at check-in desk, announces Aviation Ministry

    The DGCA said in a statement on Friday that it has revised its regulations to make it easier for impaired individuals to board and fly. According to the new regulations, the airline may not reject boarding to any customer based on handicap or decreased mobility.

    "However, if an airline believes that such a passenger's health may deteriorate in-flight, the said passenger must be examined in person by a doctor - who shall, in his/her opinion, categorically state the medical condition and whether the passenger is fit to fly or not," the amended regulations stated. It was stated that after getting a medical opinion, the airline must make an appropriate decision regarding the carrying of such passenger.

    It was stated that after getting a medical opinion, the airline must make an appropriate decision regarding the carrying of such passenger.

    Also Read | Go First's Delhi-Guwahati flight diverted after windshield cracks, 3rd incident in 2 days

    The new regulation comes after the Aviation Ministry announced on Thursday that airlines cannot charge a fee for providing boarding passes at airport check-in desks. IndiGo, India's largest airline, presently levies a surcharge for passengers who request a boarding permit at the check-in desk.

    Last Updated Jul 22, 2022, 3:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karantaka lip-lock video: Case registered against 8 students after video went viral - adt

    Karnataka lip-lock video: Case registered against 8 students after video went viral

    Delhi LG recommends CBI probe into Kejriwal govt s excise policy gcw

    Delhi LG recommends CBI probe into Kejriwal govt's excise policy

    What is African Swine Flu, cases reported in Kerala's Wayanad; know everything about it - adt

    What is African Swine Flu, cases reported in Kerala's Wayanad; know everything about it

    Within a week of inauguration by PM portion of Bundelkhand Expressway sees potholes viral photo gcw

    Within a week of inauguration, portion of Bundelkhand Expressway sees potholes

    IMD predicts moderate intensity rainfall in Delhi NCR - adt

    IMD predicts moderate intensity rainfall in Delhi NCR

    Recent Stories

    Sri Lankan security forces raid anti-government protest camp at President's Secretariat

    Sri Lankan security forces raid anti-government protest camp at President's Secretariat

    MI6 chief's bold Ukraine war assessment: Russia running 'out of steam' snt

    MI6 chief's bold Ukraine war assessment: Russia running 'out of steam'

    Documents signed by Steve Jobs Bill Gates other tech leaders set to hit auction gcw

    Documents signed by Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, other tech leaders set to hit auction

    Did Neymar and Luis Suarez accidentally promote a brand involved in drug trafficking?-ayh

    Did Neymar and Luis Suarez accidentally promote a brand involved in drug trafficking?

    Karantaka lip-lock video: Case registered against 8 students after video went viral - adt

    Karnataka lip-lock video: Case registered against 8 students after video went viral

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon
    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Icon
    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Video Icon