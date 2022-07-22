Airlines must consult doctors before denying boarding to disabled passenger, rules DGCA

The DGCA said in a statement on Friday that it has revised its regulations to make it easier for impaired individuals to board and fly. According to the new regulations, the airline may not reject boarding to any customer based on handicap or decreased mobility.

If an airline believes a handicapped passenger's health is likely to deteriorate during a trip, it must contact a doctor at the airport and make a "appropriate judgement" on whether to deny the flyer boarding or not, according to the DGCA on Friday.

The statement further said if the airline decides to restrict boarding to the disabled passenger, it must promptly notify the person in writing and include the reasons in that message. The regulator recommended the aforementioned rules on June 3, only six days after fining IndiGo Rs 5 lakh for denying boarding to a crippled youngster at Ranchi airport on May 7.

IndiGo stated on May 9 that the youngster was denied permission to board the Ranchi-Hyderabad trip because he seemed to be in distress. After the youngster was denied entry, his parents opted not to board the plane as well.

"However, if an airline believes that such a passenger's health may deteriorate in-flight, the said passenger must be examined in person by a doctor - who shall, in his/her opinion, categorically state the medical condition and whether the passenger is fit to fly or not," the amended regulations stated. It was stated that after getting a medical opinion, the airline must make an appropriate decision regarding the carrying of such passenger.

