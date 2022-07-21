No extra fee for boarding pass at check-in desk, announces Aviation Ministry

"It has come to the attention of MoCA (Ministry of Civil Aviation) that airlines are demanding extra amounts from customers for issuing boarding permits," the ministry wrote on Twitter. According to the Aircraft Rules, 1937, this additional quantity is not in conformity with the instructions.

The Aviation Ministry announced on Thursday that airlines cannot charge a fee for providing boarding passes at airport check-in desks. IndiGo, India's largest airline, presently levies a surcharge for passengers who request a boarding permit at the check-in desk.

"It has come to the attention of MoCA (Ministry of Civil Aviation) that airlines are demanding extra amounts from customers for issuing boarding permits," the ministry wrote on Twitter. According to the Aircraft Rules, 1937, this additional quantity is not in conformity with the instructions.

Meanwhile, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia presided over a meeting with top officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) as part of the ongoing regular evaluation of flight incidents.

The DGCA issued directives to tighten and improve its safety monitoring. The minister reaffirmed that passenger safety is vital, and that no compromises would be made in terms of safety, dependability of airline operations, and adherence to the strongest international safety standards.

Earlier this month, a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Dubai landed in Karachi with around 150 people aboard. The event, however, grabbed the attention of aviation regulator DGCA, which launched an investigation.

On June 6, the DGCA issued a show cause notice to SpiceJet following eight malfunction incidents in 18 days. According to the DGCA, SpiceJet failed to "create a safe, efficient, and dependable air service" in accordance with Rule 134 and Schedule XI of the 1937 Aircraft Rules.

(With PTI inputs)