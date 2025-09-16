Copenhagen becomes the airline's 44th international destination. IndiGo also announced plans for six weekly non-stop flights to Athens, Greece, starting in early 2026. This route is subject to regulatory approval and will use new Airbus A321XLR.

Mumbai: IndiGo on Tuesday, September 16 announced the launch of direct flight services between Mumbai and Denmark's Copenhagen starting October 8, marking its entry into Northern Europe. The airline said the route will be operated three times a week with a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, leased from Norse Atlantic Airways under a wet/damp lease agreement. With this addition, Copenhagen becomes IndiGo’s 44th international and 138th overall destination, further strengthening its expanding global network. Earlier, IndiGo announced Athens as the inaugural destination for its first Airbus A321XLR aircraft, which is expected to join its fleet by the end of 2025. Subject to regulatory approval, the airline plans to launch six weekly non-stop flights to Athens by early January 2026. In addition, Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) has announced plans to launch its own non-stop Mumbai–Copenhagen service from June 2, 2026, with five weekly flights using Airbus A330-300 aircraft.

Beyond these two airlines, no other carriers currently operate direct flights between Mumbai and Denmark, meaning that travelers often rely on one-stop connections through major international hubs such as Doha (Qatar Airways), Dubai (Emirates), Istanbul (Turkish Airlines), Frankfurt (Lufthansa), or Helsinki (Finnair). These one-stop services offer flexibility and wider network connections but tend to increase travel time compared to the upcoming direct options. With IndiGo and SAS stepping in, passengers will soon benefit from faster, more seamless travel, boosting tourism, business exchanges, and cultural linkages between India and Denmark.

Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, is one of Europe’s most vibrant and sustainable cities, blending rich history with modern innovation. Known for its colorful Nyhavn harbor, iconic Little Mermaid statue, and grand palaces such as Amalienborg and Christiansborg, the city attracts millions of tourists every year. Visitors can explore world-class museums like the National Museum of Denmark and the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art, stroll through the Tivoli Gardens amusement park, or cycle along the city’s extensive bike-friendly streets.



India’s outbound tourism has been witnessing rapid growth, making it one of the world’s fastest-expanding travel markets. In 2023, the sector was valued at around INR 2.14 trillion, and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% through 2030, reaching nearly INR 5.01 trillion. A FICCI–Nangia study further estimates that Indian travellers’ spending abroad will rise from USD 18.8 billion in 2024 to about USD 55.4 billion by 2034. This surge is being driven by rising disposable incomes, easier visa processes, and the growing popularity of leisure, business, wedding, and MICE tourism. With Europe, including destinations like Copenhagen, emerging as a key focus for Indian travellers, airlines are increasingly expanding their direct connectivity to cater to this booming demand.