Indian airlines, including Air India, IndiGo, and Akasa Air, have suspended flights to destinations in Saudi Arabia like Riyadh and Jeddah due to escalating security concerns and regional tensions in the Middle East. Some cancellations extend until October 24, 2026.

Indian airlines Air India, IndiGo and Akasa Air have suspended or extended the cancellation of flights to and from Saudi Arabia amid escalating security concerns in the Middle East. The disruptions have affected several key routes, with passengers advised to check their flight status and confirm travel arrangements before heading to the airport.

The flight suspensions follow heightened regional tensions after reported drone and missile attacks targeting infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh. Airlines are reviewing their operations as the security situation evolves, with passenger and crew safety remaining a priority.

Which Saudi Arabia flights are affected?

IndiGo has extended cancellations on flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah until October 24, 2026. The airline said, “Following a careful assessment of the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia, flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah stand cancelled until 24 October.”

Air India and Air India Express have also extended suspensions affecting Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam. The latest reported extension runs until October 24, 2026. Akasa Air has suspended flights to and from Riyadh until October 24, while services connecting Jeddah remain suspended until October 21.

Refunds and rescheduling options

Affected passengers may be eligible for refunds or alternative travel arrangements, depending on the airline and booking conditions. Air India and Air India Express have offered eligible passengers a one-time complimentary date change or a full refund if they no longer wish to travel. Alternative Gulf airports may also be available for rebooking, subject to seat availability and applicable conditions.

Akasa Air has offered passengers a full refund or rescheduling without additional charges for affected bookings. IndiGo has advised customers to check notifications and contact their booking agents if tickets were purchased through travel partners.

Travellers should monitor official airline advisories for further changes, as cancellation dates and rebooking conditions may vary by carrier and route.