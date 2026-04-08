Union Minister Piyush Goyal hailed the new India-USA Trade Facilitation Portal, calling it a forward-looking initiative. Launched by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, it enables direct engagement between Indian exporters and US importers.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday hailed the launch of the India-USA Trade Facilitation Portal, calling it a "forward-looking initiative" that will enable direct engagement between Indian exporters and United States importers.

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Addressing the virtual launch of the India-USA Trade Facilitation Portal, he added that it will provide greater opportunities to further deepen the bilateral trade partnership between both countries.

Goyal Hails 'Forward-Looking Initiative'

Sharing a post on X, Goyal wrote, "Delighted to virtually address the launch of the India-USA Trade Facilitation Portal. It is a forward-looking initiative that will enable direct engagement between Indian exporters & US importers, providing greater opportunities to further deepen our bilateral trade partnership."

Delighted to virtually address the launch of the India-USA Trade Facilitation Portal. It is a forward-looking initiative that will enable direct engagement between Indian exporters & US importers, providing greater opportunities to further deepen our bilateral trade partnership.… pic.twitter.com/2BiLK9MrYk — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 8, 2026

Formal Launch Targets 'Mission 500'

The portal was formally launched by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri along with India's Ambassador to the United States Vinay Kwatra, marking a major step in the direction of unlocking the full potential of trade between the two nations.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in the US described the initiative as a key move to "power us to Mission 500".

"Launch of IN-US Trade Portal! Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri along with Ambassador Vinay Kwatra, launched the India-USA Trade Facilitation Portal to help power us to Mission 500!," the Indian Embassy in the US wrote on X post.

Launch of 🇮🇳-🇺🇸 Trade Portal! Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri along with Ambassador Shri Vinay Kwatra @AmbVMKwatra launched the India-USA Trade Facilitation Portal to help power us to Mission 500! We thank @CimGOI @PiyushGoyal Hon’ble Minister of Commerce and Industry of… pic.twitter.com/xD1CDZ8ufF — India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) April 8, 2026

Acknowledging contributions to the initiative, the post read, "We thank Minister of Commerce and Industry of GoI Piyush Goyal for his special message on the occasion, and leading industry voices who participated in this event."

"The portal is another step in the direction of unlocking the full potential of trade between India and the United States," the post added.

The initiative has been designed and anchored with support from the Consulate General of India in New York, whose role in facilitating the platform was also acknowledged.

The portal is now open for registrations, allowing Indian exporters to directly connect with US-based importers and explore new trade opportunities. (ANI)