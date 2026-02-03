Assam CM Hemanta Biswa Sarma lauded PM Narendra Modi's statesmanship for securing a new India-US trade deal. The agreement reduces tariffs on 'Made in India' goods to 18%, a move celebrated as a 'significant milestone' for the nation.

Assam CM Lauds PM Modi's Statesmanship

Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his statesmanship, crediting him for the India-US trade deal. As per the trade deal, "Made in India" goods will now have a reduced tariff of 18 per cent, calling it a "significant milestone".

The CM took to X to express his delight over the announcement, applauding PM Modi on behalf of the people of Assam. "On behalf of the people of Assam, we wholeheartedly applaud Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for his credible and globally respected statesmanship, which has elevated India's influence on the world stage. Today marks a significant milestone as Made in India products gain access to an even larger global marketplace, opening new opportunities for our youth, farmers, and MSMEs," he wrote on X. https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/2018397542925688868?s=20 "This agreement will be a force multiplier in creating new avenues of collaboration between people of both of our countries. Under the leadership of President @realDonaldTrump and PM Modi, the world's oldest and largest democracies are now working even closer to achieve global peace and prosperity," the post read.

PM Modi Hails Deal and Partnership with US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that it was wonderful to speak with his "dear friend President Trump" today and expressed delight that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18 per cent. "Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The Prime Minister said that when two large economies and the world's largest democracies work together, it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation. "President Trump's leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity. India fully supports his efforts for peace. I look forward to working closely with him to take our partnership to unprecedented heights," PM Modi said. (ANI)