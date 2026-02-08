BJP's CR Kesavan hailed the India-US trade deal cutting tariffs on Indian goods from 50% to 18%. He credited PM Modi's leadership for the "paradigm-defining" agreement, which he said has been received with appreciation and optimism across the country.

BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan on Sunday hailed the India-US Interim Trade Framework Agreement, which significantly reduces tariffs on Indian exported goods from 50 per cent to 18 per cent. CR Kesavan said that the reduction has received 'tareef' (appreciation) from the people and there's a wave of optimism across the country.

A Paradigm-Defining Deal

"This paradigm-defining trade deal pioneered by PM Narendra Modi's astute leadership, empowers New India with a massive competitive advantage. The substantial and significant reduction in tariffs for Indian products has been received with 'tareef', appreciation, and the people are very buoyant, and there is a wave of optimism across the country," he said.

Safeguards for Indian Sectors

Kesavan assured that the interim framework secures and safeguards the interests of our agricultural and dairy sector and also protects the welfare of our farmers, fishermen, workers and skilled labourers.

BJP Slams Congress' 'Politics of Pessimism'

Criticising Congress' opposition to the deal, Keshavan said that people are fed up with their "politics of pessimism", accusing the party of being "hostile" towards India's progress. "As far as the Congress party's reaction to the trade deal is concerned, the people are fed up with the Congress' politics of pessimism. The Congress party is facing a credibility crisis because the people do not trust what Rahul Gandhi or the Congress party says. Congress is hostile when India progresses and there is development for India," he said.

Joint Statement Details Tariff Agreement

According to the joint statement by the Ministry of Commerce and the White House, the United States will apply a reciprocal tariff rate of 18 per cent on goods originating in India, including textiles and apparel, leather and footwear, plastic and rubber, organic chemicals, home decor, artisanal products, and certain machinery.

Future Tariff Adjustments

Subject to the successful conclusion of the Interim Agreement, the US will remove the reciprocal tariff on a wide range of goods identified in the Potential Tariff Adjustments for Aligned Partners Annex to Executive Order 14346 of September 5, 2025 (Modifying the Scope of Reciprocal Tariffs and Establishing Procedures for Implementing Trade and Security Agreements), as amended, including generic pharmaceuticals, gems and diamonds, and aircraft parts. (ANI)