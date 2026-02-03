SP chief Akhilesh Yadav criticised the BJP Centre's India-US trade deal, alleging it's a 'betrayal' of farmers. He claimed opening markets to US farm products will hurt farmers and raise prices. SP MP Rajeev Rai also hit out at the government.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday criticised the BJP-led Centre over the India-US trade deal. He alleged that opening Indian markets to American agricultural products was a "betrayal" of nearly 70 per cent of the country's population that depends on farming for its livelihood. The India-US trade deal reduces tariffs on Indian goods in the US to 18 per cent, while Washington has claimed the deal will help it export more agricultural products to New Delhi.

Yadav Accuses BJP of Betrayal

In a post on X, Yadav wrote, "BJP Strikes at 'Farmers' Again. BJP Government, Give Answers: What's the Pressure? Opening India's markets to American agricultural products and food grains is a betrayal of the 70% of our country's population that depends on farming and agriculture for their livelihood. BJP members and their allies were agents of foreigners even before independence, and they still are today. Let the BJP members and their allies, who talk of self-reliance and swadeshi, go among the people and explain how much commission they have pocketed for betraying the country's economy." भाजपा ने फिर किया ‘किसानों’ पर वार भाजपा सरकार दे जवाब, क्या है दबाव भारत के बाज़ार को अमेरिकी कृषि उत्पादों व खाद्यान्नों के लिए खोल देना, हमारे देश की खेती-किसानी पर रोज़ी-बसर करने वाली 70% आबादी के साथ धोखा है। भाजपाई और उनके संगी-साथी आज़ादी से पहले भी विदेशियों के एजेंट… — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) February 3, 2026

Yadav alleged that the BJP's policies would not only harm farmers but also hurt the lower middle class and middle class by increasing food prices, encouraging profiteering, and eventually forcing farmers to sell their land to big corporations. "This will severely impact not just farmers, but also the lower middle class and middle class, as it will lead to profiteering from food grains and agricultural products, giving rise to a new breed of middlemen. As a result, all food and drink items will become even more expensive. At the same time, the BJP will also extract donations from these companies, driving up the prices of food and agricultural products even further. Gradually, this will reduce our farmers' farming activities and income, forcing them to sell their land to the rich and corporations. Seizing land is the ultimate goal of BJP members and their allies," the post read.

‘Misguided Foreign Policy’ Has Hurt Traders: SP MP

Further, Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai also criticised the Centre's foreign policy, saying that its lack of clarity has hurt traders and exporters, caused financial stress for business owners, and weakened India's national interests on the global stage. "Certainly this is a relief for all our merchants and businessmen who have export business with the US. But who will own up the responsibility? A misguided foreign policy ended up in such chaos. Many business owners have taken bank loans and are not in a position to pay EMIs. If the foreign policy lacks a clear outline, the country suffers the consequences. This is a lesson for the Govt of India," Rai told ANI.

"Setting aside personal promotions, one must keep national interest above all. Russia always stood by us like a rock. When it was in conflict with Ukraine, what was the need for us to go to Ukraine to be 'Vishwaguru'? When we went to Ukraine, European nations raised an objection that we are purchasing oil from Russia. So, take a stand. You cannot please everyone. The nation's respect and national interest should be the most important," he said. (ANI)