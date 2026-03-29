The IndiaSkills National Competition 2025-26 has commenced in Greater Noida, bringing over 650 skilled youth to compete in 63 categories. Organised by MSDE and NSDC, the event is a step towards building a future-ready workforce for a Viksit Bharat.

The IndiaSkills National Competition 2025-26 commenced today with a grand opening ceremony in Greater Noida. According to a press release, organised under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and supported by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), the competition brings together over 650 skilled youth from across the country, competing across 63 skill categories aligned with national and global industry standards.

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The competition marks a significant milestone in India's journey towards building a future-ready workforce and advancing the vision of a Viksit Bharat. As per the release, the national competition features top-performing candidates who have emerged as winners from five regional rounds held across the country. These regional competitions--organised in different zones--witnessed participation from thousands of candidates, each demonstrating exceptional technical expertise, discipline, and commitment. The finalists gathered here today represent the very best talent from these rigorous selection stages.

A Vision for a Skilled India

Addressing the gathering, Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary, MSDE, said, "Education builds knowledge, but skills give that knowledge purpose and power. In a rapidly changing world, the real strength of a nation lies in its commitment to lifelong learning and pride in craftsmanship. Through platforms like IndiaSkills, we are nurturing role models who inspire young Indians to pursue excellence in skills. As we prepare to send a strong contingent to the WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai, we are sending a clear signal that India is building one of the most skilled workforces in the world."

Manisha Sensarma, Senior Economic Adviser, MSDE, observed that IndiaSkills is not merely a competition but a key part of India's effort to build a structured skilled talent ecosystem. She noted that with over 200 industry partners and competitions across 63 skills, 43 onsite and 20 offsite, the platform reflects strong industry alignment, scale, and inclusivity.

Arunkumar Pillai, CEO, NSDC, highlighted the importance of industry-aligned skilling and collaboration, noting that IndiaSkills represents a powerful convergence of training, industry, and performance, setting benchmarks for excellence while equipping youth with skills aligned to real-world demands and global standards.

As per the release, Prof Rana Pratap Singh, Vice Chancellor, Gautam Buddha University, noted that platforms like IndiaSkills foster lifelong learning and help students view skills as integral to higher education and future workforce readiness. He added that NEP 2020 promotes strong integration of education and skills through multidisciplinary learning and flexible academic pathways.

Record-Breaking Participation and Diverse Skills

The IndiaSkills Competition 2025-26 cycle has recorded one of the largest participation footprints in its history, with over 3.65 lakh registrations from across 36 States and Union Territories, competing across 63 skill categories through the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH). This scale reflects the increasing aspiration among India's youth to pursue skills as a viable and rewarding career pathway.

IndiaSkills Competition showcases an extraordinary spectrum of skills. Some of these skills are widely recognised--such as Electrical Installation, Electronics, Web Technologies, and Cloud Computing. Additionally, many others represent emerging and highly specialised careers shaping the industries of tomorrow, such as Autonomous Mobile Robotics, Additive Manufacturing, Cyber Security, Industry 4.0, Optoelectronic Technology, Unmanned Aerial Systems, Digital Construction, Logistics and Freight Forwarding, and Chemical Laboratory Technology.

Ecosystem Collaboration and Evaluation

The strength of IndiaSkills lies in its collaborative ecosystem, bringing together the Central and State Governments, Sector Skill Councils, academic institutions, and industry partners to ensure strong alignment with real-world requirements. In the current cycle, over a dozen Sector Skill Councils are supporting competitions across key sectors such as automotive, electronics, IT-ITeS, construction, retail, agriculture, tourism, and healthcare, with active participation from more than 200 leading industry partners, including Toyota Kirloskar, Maruti Suzuki, JK Cement, and Lincoln Electric, ensuring that tasks and assessments closely mirror industry standards.

Over the next few days, competitors will be evaluated by industry experts and domain specialists on parameters such as precision, creativity, efficiency, and adherence to global standards. Of the 63 categories, 43 skills are being conducted onsite, allowing for live demonstrations of technical proficiency, while 20 skills will be evaluated through offsite formats, ensuring comprehensive and inclusive assessment across a wide range of disciplines.

The Road to WorldSkills Shanghai 2026

The winners of the national competition will earn the opportunity to represent India at the prestigious WorldSkills Competition Shanghai 2026, often referred to as the "Olympics of Skills."

As per the release, the opening ceremony was graced by several distinguished dignitaries, including Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, Principal Secretary, SEED, Assam; Manish Singh, Principal Secretary, Department of Technical Education, Skill Development & Employment, Government of Madhya Pradesh; Zubemo Lotha Tsanglao, Additional Director, Government of Nagaland; Ms. Leena Padha, Mission Director, J&K Skill Development Mission; Prashant Sinha, COO, NSDC; Rajesh Swaika, CFO, NSDC; Jagdish Mitra, Board Member, NSDC; along with senior officials from the Ministry and NSDC, industry leaders, and partners from academia and the skilling ecosystem. Their presence underscored the collaborative spirit driving India's skilling ecosystem.

The national competition will continue until April 2, 2026, culminating in a closing ceremony where winners across categories will be felicitated. Aligned with national priorities such as Skill India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and Viksit Bharat, the IndiaSkills Competition reinforces the importance of inclusive, decentralised, and future-oriented growth. MSDE continues to play a pivotal role in strengthening the country's skilling landscape. With a focus on scale, speed, and standards, MSDE remains committed to building a future-ready workforce and positioning India as a global hub for skilled talent. (ANI)