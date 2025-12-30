Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, at the Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0 closing in Rameswaram, termed it a civilisational movement. He stressed that respecting diversity, sharing knowledge, and languages as bridges strengthen India's unity.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said that India's unity grows stronger when diversity is respected, knowledge is shared, and civilisation is carried forward with humility, as he addressed the valedictory ceremony of Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0 in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking at the valedictory event in Rameswaram, Pradhan described the initiative as a civilisational movement rather than a cultural programme. He said, "India's unity grows stronger when diversity is respected, knowledge is shared, and civilisation is carried forward with humility. This Sangamam reflects the belief that India's future becomes stronger when its languages become bridges to knowledge."

A Civilisational Initiative

Beginning his address with greetings in Tamil, the Union Minister said, "The Ramayana itself bears witness to the connection between Kashi and Rameswaram."

"Mahakavi Bharati learnt spirituality in Kashi and said a tool was needed so that what is spoken in Kashi could be heard in Kanchi. He was a visionary of distance education."

Pradhan said the Kashi Tamil Sangamam reflects the enduring cultural unity of India, despite differences in language, food and attire. "Though we differ in food, attire, and language, we are united by the spirit of India," he said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled Mahakavi Bharati's vision through the Kashi Tamil Sangamam.

He noted that the initiative was conceived under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi as a civilisational effort. "His vision was clear and purposeful. He saw Kashi Tamil Sangamam as a civilisational initiative, not merely a cultural programme," Pradhan said.

Rameswaram: A Symbol of Continuity

"India is not merely a collection of regions or linguistic zones but a living civilisational state built on millennia of shared cultural, philosophical, and ethical heritage."

Referring to the venue, Pradhan said Rameswaram symbolises India's civilisational continuity. "Here, Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram worshipped Lord Shiva, reminding us that India's spiritual traditions have always been marked by mutual respect," he said, adding that the bond between Kashi and Tamilagam represents a continuous civilisational flow.

Tamil: A Pillar of India's Knowledge Tradition

Highlighting the theme of Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0, 'Learn Tamil - Tamil Karkalam', the Union Minister said learning Tamil opens the door to India's ancient wisdom.

"Tamil evolved as a language of knowledge, scholarship and lived philosophy. Through Tamil, one encounters traditions of thought on ethics, governance, mathematics, astronomy, medicine, ecology and architecture," he said.

He underlined that Tamil civilisation is foundational to India's civilisational journey and forms a vital part of the knowledge tradition. "Languages were the carriers of this knowledge. Among these, Tamil has been one of the strongest pillars, ensuring that wisdom remained accessible rather than exclusive," he added.

Making Civilisational Wisdom Accessible

Pradhan also referred to the architectural and intellectual legacy of Rameswaram, saying, "The long corridors, precise proportions and deliberate geometry here are not merely artistic achievements. They represent Indian Knowledge Systems in practice."

He welcomed the release of books on Ramar temples in Tamil Nadu, wood carvings, and Rishi Agastya and the Agamic tradition, along with the launch of the sign language interpretation of the Thirukkural. "It sends a clear message that India's civilisational wisdom must be accessible to every citizen," he said.

A Call to Youth for a 'Viksit Bharat'

Highlighting the role of youth, Pradhan said, "This Sangamam is not meant only to inspire you; it is meant to entrust responsibility to you. You are carriers of a living civilisation."

He added that India does not ask its youth to choose between tradition and modernity but to integrate both with confidence.

"As we move towards Viksit Bharat @2047, development cannot be measured by economic indicators alone. It must be supported by cultural strength and intellectual self-confidence," he said. "An Atmanirbhar Bharat is not only self-reliant in production; it is self-assured in thought."

The Union Minister expressed happiness over the participation of people from across the country in the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, calling it a celebration of India's living and shared civilisational heritage.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan graced the valedictory function as the Chief Guest of Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0 at Rameswaram today. RN Ravi, Governor of Tamil Nadu; Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education; Dr L Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting; R Dharmar, Member of Parliament; and Nainar Nagendran, MLA, Tamil Nadu, were among the eminent dignitaries present. (ANI)