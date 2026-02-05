India's tourism sector witnessed a significant revival in 2024, with international arrivals reaching 2.05 crore. Amid this growth, Gujarat has become the third most visited state by foreign tourists, attributed to strong leadership and promotion.

India's tourism sector has witnessed a remarkable resurgence in 2024, with foreign tourist arrivals reaching 99.5 lakh and international tourist arrivals climbing to 2.05 crore, marking a 14.85% increase compared to the pre-pandemic benchmark year of 2019. According to a statement, within this national revival, Gujarat has emerged as the third most visited state by foreign tourists, a milestone that reflects the state's growing prominence on the global tourism map.

Leadership Behind Gujarat's Tourism Success

This achievement is a testament to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, whose sustained efforts have ensured that Gujarat's cultural heritage, natural wonders, and modern attractions are showcased to the world with renewed strength, said the release. Their commitment to positioning Gujarat as a premier destination has not only elevated the state's profile internationally but also contributed significantly to India's overall tourism growth story.

India's Tourism Landscape and Key Initiatives

Shared by the Union Ministry of Tourism & Culture, the top five States receiving the highest number of foreign tourist visits in 2024 were Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. The ministry also highlighted that India ranked 20th globally in international tourist arrivals in 2024, attracting 2.05 crore visitors, and that employment in the tourism sector has risen to 8.46 crore in 2023-24.

This growth has been supported by various schemes such as Swadesh Darshan 2.0, Challenge-Based Destination Development, and Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment, which provide financial and infrastructural support to states for holistic tourism development, said the release. Gujarat has leveraged these initiatives effectively, aligning them with its own vision of promoting spiritual tourism, eco-tourism, cultural heritage, and iconic sites. The synergy between central schemes and state-level initiatives has ensured that Gujarat remains at the forefront of India's tourism revival.

Gujarat's Rise as a Premier Tourist Destination

According to the release, Gujarat's rise as the third most visited state by foreign tourists is a reflection of the combined efforts of the Government of India and the State Government. Iconic projects such as the Statue of Unity and the Vibrant Village programme have set new benchmarks in tourism excellence, enhancing visitor experiences and strengthening India's global standing.

Gujarat's ascent in foreign tourist arrivals is not just a statistical achievement but a narrative of vision, leadership, and cultural pride. With continued focus on heritage, eco-tourism, and iconic destinations, Gujarat is poised to further consolidate its position as a global tourism powerhouse, contributing to India's journey of becoming one of the most sought-after destinations worldwide.

Key Attractions Driving Tourist Footfall

Foreign tourists arriving in Gujarat in 2024 were captivated by the state's diverse offerings that blend spirituality, heritage, wildlife, and modern marvels, said the release. The Somnath Temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, continues to draw pilgrims and visitors from across the globe, while Dwarka, the sacred city associated with Lord Krishna, remains a magnet for spiritual seekers.

Gir National Park, the only natural habitat of the Asiatic lion, has become a must-visit destination for wildlife enthusiasts, offering a unique experience that cannot be found anywhere else in the world. The Statue of Unity at Kevadia, the tallest statue globally, has emerged as a symbol of India's unity and engineering excellence, attracting millions of visitors and becoming a centrepiece of Gujarat's tourism narrative. The Rann of Kutch, with its breathtaking White Desert and the vibrant Rann Utsav, has further enhanced Gujarat's reputation as a destination that offers unforgettable cultural experiences. Together, these destinations have played a pivotal role in making Gujarat the third largest state in terms of foreign tourist visits in 2024. (ANI)