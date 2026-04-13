In Nagpur, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stated that India's spiritual wisdom, derived from its saints, is the reason for its resilience against global upheavals and its ability to guide the world through crises, unlike other ancient civilizations.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said that India's spiritual heritage and the guidance of saints have historically enabled the country to withstand global upheavals and guide the world during crises, asserting that the reason for the nation's resilience is "rooted in its spiritual wisdom".

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The RSS chief made the remarks while attending a seven-day ritual ceremony held under the aegis of the 'Shri Majjinendra Panchkalyaneshwar Pratishtha Mahotsav' in the Tulsi Nagar area of Nagpur. Addressing the gathering here, Bhagwat said, "Whenever the world finds itself ensnared in crises, our nation emerges as the very entity that guides it out of that peril. The true perspective on human existence is enshrined within this spiritual wisdom of ours...When storms of materialism, reductionism, and consumerism sweep in from the outside world, storms that often devastate other societies, those waves merely wash over us and pass by; we remain standing, steadfast and unchanged. The reason for this resilience lies in that spiritual wisdom. It is a debt of gratitude we owe to our saints. Therefore, it becomes our duty to offer our reverence here and to strive to integrate the teachings of these saints into our daily lives..."

'Surely something special about us'

He further said that Greece, Egypt, and Rome have vanished from the earth, but there is "surely something special about India" that ensures the country's existence is "never erased". "Greece, Egypt, and Rome, all have vanished from the face of the earth; there is surely something special about us that ensures our existence is never erased."

Bhagwat added that the spiritual wisdom that the nation continuously receives from our saints and sages. "That enduring essence is this knowledge, the spiritual wisdom that we continuously receive from our saints and sages. It is a knowledge of spirituality that remained unknown to the rest of the world and other nations, yet was discovered by our ancestors. Consequently, whenever the world finds itself ensnared in a crisis, whenever humanity falters, our nation emerges, time and again, as the very country that guides the world out of that predicament," RSS chief added.

Role of saints in shaping society

Highlighting the role of saints in shaping society, Bhagwat said, "The Hindu society, the society of our nation, possesses a unique capacity to adapt and transform itself gradually. What is the reason for this? It is because the saints, sages, and ascetics of our land are constantly moulding and preparing our society. The external world has been swept by a tempest of materialism, reductionism, and consumerism, forces that have caused the disintegration of other societies. Yet, for us, that wave merely washes over us and passes by; we remain steadfast and unchanged in our core essence. This resilience is the fruit of spiritual knowledge; it is a benevolence bestowed upon us by our saints. Therefore, it is our duty to offer our reverence and devotion to these saints."

He further said that society transforms when the teachings of saints are internalised in daily life, adding, "The endeavour to internalise and live by the teachings of the sages is a task that falls upon us. If we undertake this effort, society at large will inevitably be transformed by this uplifting atmosphere; such has always been the course of history, and it continues to unfold in this manner today."

The RSS chief further added that the saints who receive precise counsel on how to conduct oneself within the sphere of domestic life. "It is from these saints that one receives precise counsel on how to conduct oneself within the sphere of domestic life. Therefore, we ought to offer our prayers that the existence of such saints may endure for all eternity. Furthermore, it is said within our tradition that merely associating with the company of saints, their sangha, is sufficient to guide a person toward spiritual liberation; therein lies the very essence of this tradition," he added.

'India's immortality is owed to saints and sages'

He also remarked, "As long as our nation endures, all shall remain well in the world; and the task of preserving India as the eternal India is accomplished through the spiritual power of our saints and sages."

He reiterated, "The immortality of our nation, which serves as the guarantee for our and your well-being and happiness, is owed to these saints and sages."

Upon reaching the 'Shri Majjinendra Panchkalyaneshwar Pratishtha Mahotsav' venue, Bhagwat first offered his respects and sought blessings from Acharya Shri Samay Sagar Maharaj before holding discussions on various topics with him. The event witnessed the presence of devotees and religious leaders. (ANI)