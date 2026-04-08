Union Minister Jitendra Singh lauded the National Quantum Mission for hitting a 1,000 km secure communication milestone in under 3 years. The mission also expanded its startup count from 8 to 17, with new ventures in deep-tech quantum applications.

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, on Wednesday, lauded the National Quantum Mission for achieving a 1,000 km secure communication milestone in less than three years. "The "National Quantum Mission" launched by PM @NarendraModi in 2023, has achieved 1,000 km secure communication milestone in less than 3 years, even though it's target was to achieve 2,000 km secure communication capability in 8 years," said Singh.

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Quantum Mission Boosts Startup Ecosystem

In a post on X, the Union Minister highlighted that the National Quantum Mission has significantly expanded its startup tally from 8 to 17 within a short span of time, incorporating nine new deep-tech ventures. These newly supported startups are involved in the development of cutting-edge applications, which include quantum biosensors for disease detection, photon-sensing technologies, and quantum positioning systems. Additionally, their work extends to atomic memory and precision electronic systems, further strengthening India's indigenous quantum ecosystem. "Moving on fast track, Quantum Mission has also increased it's #StartUp tally from 8 to 17 within a short span of time, with 9 new deep-tech ventures. The newly StarUps are working on areas ranging from quantum biosensors for disease detection and photon sensing technologies to quantum positioning systems, atomic memory and precision electronic systems. The newly supported startups include Sense-XT, ORVISSEMI, QuBeats, Quantum AI Global, bloq, GDQLabs, Quantum Biosciences, Bumble Bee Instruments Pvt. Ltd., and SAS Qute Electronics Pvt. Ltd," added Singh.

Government Launches Rs 1 Lakh Crore RDI Fund

The Union Minister also announced that the Government of India had launched the first-of-its-kind Rs 1 lakh crore Research Development Innovation (RDI) Fund to accelerate the private sector and ensure innovation and scalability in emerging sectors such as 6G, advanced manufacturing etc. "At the same time, for the first of it's kind Rs 1 lakh crore Research Development Innovation (RDI) Fund rolled out by the government to accelerate the private sector, the Technology Development Board (TDB) has received over 100 proposals within two months of issuing a call, indicating growing industry interest. The initiative seeks to ensure both innovation and scalability in emerging sectors such as 6G, advanced manufacturing, space technologies and biotechnology," said Singh.

About the National Quantum Mission

Earlier, the Government of India approved the National Quantum Mission (NQM) on April 19, 2023, with a total budget of ₹6,003.65 crore spanning from 2023-24 to 2030-31. The mission aims to seed, nurture, and scale up scientific and industrial R&D while aiming to create an innovative ecosystem in Quantum Technology (QT). Key objectives include the development of intermediate-scale quantum computers featuring 50-1000 physical qubits within eight years across various platforms, such as superconducting and photonic technology. Additionally, the mission's deliverables also include the development of satellite-based secure quantum communications between ground stations over a 2,000-kilometre range within India and the establishment of multi-node quantum networks equipped with quantum memories. (ANI)