Russia's rise as India's biggest crude oil supplier has reshaped global trade patterns, but the Middle East continues to play a crucial role in keeping the world's third-largest oil consumer running. Moscow may have grabbed the top spot, but Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE still remain India's most dependable energy partners. According to energy tracker Vortexa, Iraq supplied an average of 898,000 barrels per day (b/d) so far in 2025, Saudi Arabia 640,000 b/d, and the UAE 448,000 b/d.

Compared with pre-war 2021 levels, Iraqi and Saudi supplies have dipped about 5%, while the UAE has inched up by 3%. Analysts say this shows India’s refiners still lean on long-term contracts with Gulf producers for energy security, even as cheaper Russian barrels flood the market.

"India hasn't cut its core contracts with the Middle East. The reductions are mostly in spot and discretionary purchases," an industry insider explained.

Smaller Suppliers Squeezed Out

The surge of Russian oil has come at the expense of smaller and distant exporters. US supplies have dropped a third to 271,000 b/d. Nigeria’s shipments have halved to 151,000 b/d, while Kuwait’s deliveries have fallen by 50% to 131,000 b/d. Oman and Mexico have taken the hardest hit, with exports collapsing more than 80%.

Other suppliers, including Colombia, Ecuador, Gabon, and Congo, have also seen their share erode as Russian crude—offered at discounts—replaces pricier or logistically tougher barrels.

Russia’s Rapid Rise

Before the Ukraine conflict, Russia barely featured in India’s oil basket, contributing just 100,000 b/d out of India’s 4 million b/d imports. That changed dramatically in 2022, when Moscow surged past Iraq and Saudi Arabia to become India’s largest supplier, hitting 1.76 million b/d—more than both Gulf nations combined.

In 2025, Russia still holds the crown, delivering around 1.7 million b/d. Bought largely through the spot market at steep discounts, Russian barrels continue to give Indian refiners a big cost edge.

US Pressure, Russian Reassurances

Washington has been pushing New Delhi to scale back Russian purchases, but Indian officials insist a full cut-off isn’t realistic. Energy security, they argue, comes first.

Moscow, meanwhile, is doubling down on its outreach. The Russian embassy in New Delhi this week called US criticism “double standards” and reassured that its crude remains unmatched in competitiveness.

“Discount on Russian oil is about 5% for India. There is no alternative—it is very profitable. India matters very much for Russia,” the embassy said.

With President Vladimir Putin expected to visit India soon, ties look set to deepen further—ensuring Russian oil remains central to India’s energy mix, even as Middle Eastern suppliers provide the stability refiners cannot afford to lose.